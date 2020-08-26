Used 2011 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

342 listings
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    109,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,741

    $3,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    106,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    196,808 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,923

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    95,991 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,495

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    54,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,888

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    97,838 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    44,650 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,888

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    109,996 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    156,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    71,030 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    89,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $4,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    67,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,499

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    86,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro

    53,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,994

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    131,235 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    113,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,880

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    105,897 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    Details

German Quality
CaliCurt,11/20/2017
L 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 8A)
Supple leather, led lights in and out, 8 speed trans shifts smoove, AWD handles easily, bang olf. sound is crisp, dream to drive on highway in dynamic or sport mode. Not as powerful as s550 or 750li yet still my choice...more features that actually work well. ex; night vision assistant is better than bmw and mbz. Interior luxurious and up to date with technology. Roomy and nimble..aluminium. hard choice between comparable vehicles..but overall the best in my opinion for the LWB option.
