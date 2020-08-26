Used 2011 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Our incredible 2012 Audi A8 L quattro Sedan is proudly presented in gorgeous Oolong Gray Metallic. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that offers 372hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission with adjustable drive settings. This All Wheel Drive achieves near 28mpg on the open road and launches our sedan to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Additionally, the tenacious traction keeps you glued to the asphalt with race-inspired suspension no matter what the road conditions. Portraying chiseled confidence with 19-inch alloy wheels and xenon headlights, our A8 L strides onto the scene with a fresh debonair look. Slide inside our L to find one of the most upscale and spacious cabins you'll ever experience... Take in the view from the sunroof, feel the comfort of power-adjustable heated and cooled leather seats and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. Our touch-pad multi-media interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium Bose surround-sound system offer you the convenience of a seamless connection to your digital world as you enjoy this exquisite German masterpiece. It's not all about the look of affluence, this Audi A8 has been carefully crafted with advanced features to safeguard you from harm like airbags, ABS, a rearview camera, and accident avoidance features designed for the way you drive. You've got to see this machine in the flesh! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAURVAFD6CN037048

Stock: CN037048

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020