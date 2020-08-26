Used 2011 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me
- 109,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,741$3,619 Below Market
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAVAFD1BN025627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,995$1,271 Below Market
Reliable Motors - Des Moines / Iowa
Experience incredible efficiency with our stylish 2011 Audi A8 L quattro Sedan presented in gorgeous Savana Beige Pearl. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that generates 372hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission with adjustable drive settings. This All Wheel Drive combination helps reward you with nearly 27mpg on the highway. No matter what the road conditions may be the open road will be calling your name when you are behind the wheel of this luxurious Audi A8 that exudes sporty sophistication with its chiseled exterior that is emphasized by alloy wheels and Xenon LED lighting. Slide inside one of the most upscale and spacious cabins you'll ever experience and take in the view from the panoramic sunroof as you indulge yourself in the power heated leather seats and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. Our touch-pad multi-media interface Bluetooth and a premium surround-sound system offer you the convenience of a seamless connection to your digital world as you enjoy this exquisite masterpiece.This Audi A8 has been carefully crafted with advanced features to safeguard you from harm. Tire pressure indicators ABS a host of airbags and so much more come standard with this A8. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFD7BN006292
Stock: 006292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,808 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,923
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2011 Audi A8 quattro L 4.2 quattro Gray 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.2L V8 FSI THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Blind Spot Monitors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Keyless Access, Push Button Start, Voice Recognition, USB Port, Leather Seats, Bench Seat, Sirius XM Radio, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Homelink, Premium Sound System, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Multimedia Package, Performance Handling Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Audio Package, Technology Package, A8 L 4.2 quattro, 4D Sedan, 4.2L V8 FSI, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Gray, Leather, 14 Speakers, 19'' 10 Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, DVD-Audio, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated Comfort Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFD9BN022252
Stock: 2530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,991 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,495$1,231 Below Market
Orlando Auto Lounge - Sanford / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAVAFD5BN000763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,888
South Bay Ford Lincoln - Hawthorne / California
A8 trim. LOW MILES - 53,500! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT, REAR PWR SUNSHADE W/PWR SIDE REAR SUN..., REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, CONVENIENCE PKG, SPORT PKG, CarAndDriver.com explains "Redesigned for 2011, the A8 remains Audi's aluminum flagship sedan.". SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION, Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, All Wheel Drive, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Leather Seats. Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: SPORT PKG: 20" five-triple-spoke alloy wheels, 265/40R20 summer performance tires, adaptive air sport suspension, dynamic steering, quattro sport differential, 22-way pwr driver & front passenger sport/comfort multicontour pneumatic bucket seats, driver & front passenger pwr lumbar, driver & front passenger seat memory, driver & front passenger seat ventilation & massage, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT: dual 10" screens, single-DVD, 60GB hard disc drive storage, additional MMI controls in rear center armrest, (2) wireless headphones, Audi music interface, (2) SD card slots, CONVENIENCE PKG: keyless entry, pwr trunk open/close, Audi advanced parking system w/rearview camera, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT: pedestrian detection & warning, REAR PWR SUNSHADE W/PWR SIDE REAR SUNSHADES. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Redesigned for 2011, the A8 remains Audi's aluminum flagship sedan." -CarAndDriver.com. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAVAFDXBN002251
Stock: C167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 97,838 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
A8 L trim, OOLONG GREY METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG, Alloy Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat. Audi A8 L with OOLONG GREY METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 372 HP at 6800 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG adaptive cruise control w/stop & go, Audi lane assist, Audi side assist, Audi pre sense plus, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, rear heated seats, ski sack w/rear seat pass through. MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "The redesigned 2011 Audi A8 is bigger than the previous model and comes loaded with plenty of technological wizardry. It also promises to be the most driver-focused luxury sedan in the segment.".WHO WE AREAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFDXBN005931
Stock: UN005931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 44,650 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,888
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFD9BN025538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
POWER MOONROOF!, Leather, 14 Speakers, 19" 10 Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo w/6 CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Comfort Seats, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery, Variably intermittent wipers, Leather.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFD8BN005359
Stock: 005359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 156,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAVAFD6BN022464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,030 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,999
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAVAFD2BN000767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,950
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFD6BN019339
Stock: 19339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,900$4,056 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Sales - Upper Marlboro / Maryland
ALL of our cars come with free vehicle history and safety recall reports and a 90-Day Limited WARRANTY* (( WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE ONLY)). Our vehicles are competitively priced, but all offers are welcome. No price is final. Price excludes tax, title, tags and processing. Call our sales department for PRICING and FINANCING at 240-339-1320. *90- Day Limited Warranty at Full Price. *NOTE: Price is with $1,500 down or trade*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFDXCN003260
Stock: 003260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,499
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our incredible 2012 Audi A8 L quattro Sedan is proudly presented in gorgeous Oolong Gray Metallic. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that offers 372hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission with adjustable drive settings. This All Wheel Drive achieves near 28mpg on the open road and launches our sedan to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Additionally, the tenacious traction keeps you glued to the asphalt with race-inspired suspension no matter what the road conditions. Portraying chiseled confidence with 19-inch alloy wheels and xenon headlights, our A8 L strides onto the scene with a fresh debonair look. Slide inside our L to find one of the most upscale and spacious cabins you'll ever experience... Take in the view from the sunroof, feel the comfort of power-adjustable heated and cooled leather seats and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. Our touch-pad multi-media interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium Bose surround-sound system offer you the convenience of a seamless connection to your digital world as you enjoy this exquisite German masterpiece. It's not all about the look of affluence, this Audi A8 has been carefully crafted with advanced features to safeguard you from harm like airbags, ABS, a rearview camera, and accident avoidance features designed for the way you drive. You've got to see this machine in the flesh! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFD6CN037048
Stock: CN037048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 86,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,995
Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFD4CN033631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,994
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Only one in the country with these miles!! 2012 Audi A8 L W12 Quattro Auto Tiptronic Sedan. The Org. MSRP of $142,275. This Vehicle is with 6.3L W 12 Enginge with 500 Hp and 463 ft torque. IT is equipped with Panorama Sunroof, LED Headlights and tailghts. 22 way front comfort seats. Driver Assistance Package withe Audi Per Sense Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Audi Lane Assist, Audi Side Assist. Night Visition Assistant. Quartro Sport Differential. Power Rear Seat. Rear View Camera, Bose Surround Sound and Much more!!! Fields Matter because You Matter!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AFD6CN006840
Stock: 46553A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 131,235 miles
$8,995
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2T Quattro AWD. 2 owner Audi with a clean car-fax available!Over 21 service records available! This vehicle is equipped with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, power sunroof, bose sound system, heated seats, rear heated seats, push-to-start, alloy wheels, cruise control, tinted windows, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFA7AN007124
Stock: 007124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 113,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,880
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports is extremely pleased to offer this beautiful 2010 Quattro Audi A8L in impeccable condition! This beauty is powered by a 4.2L V8 that has lots of power and sounds great! This black sedan is very well equipped with Bang Olufsen premium sound system, heat seats, dual climate control and more! ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio Financing available and trade ins welcome regardless of your credit history! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFA5AN007686
Stock: 2405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,897 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. Call or Text Waseem at 913-999-4214or Brad at 913-638-3858 **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFA6AN006241
Stock: AA1913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
