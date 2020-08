Used 2011 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Reliable Motors - Des Moines / Iowa

Experience incredible efficiency with our stylish 2011 Audi A8 L quattro Sedan presented in gorgeous Savana Beige Pearl. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that generates 372hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission with adjustable drive settings. This All Wheel Drive combination helps reward you with nearly 27mpg on the highway. No matter what the road conditions may be the open road will be calling your name when you are behind the wheel of this luxurious Audi A8 that exudes sporty sophistication with its chiseled exterior that is emphasized by alloy wheels and Xenon LED lighting. Slide inside one of the most upscale and spacious cabins you'll ever experience and take in the view from the panoramic sunroof as you indulge yourself in the power heated leather seats and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. Our touch-pad multi-media interface Bluetooth and a premium surround-sound system offer you the convenience of a seamless connection to your digital world as you enjoy this exquisite masterpiece.This Audi A8 has been carefully crafted with advanced features to safeguard you from harm. Tire pressure indicators ABS a host of airbags and so much more come standard with this A8.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAURVAFD7BN006292

Stock: 006292

Certified Pre-Owned: No