Used 2012 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me

2012 Honda CR-Z79,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,888$1,024 Below Market
Kenny Ross Subaru - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Storm Silver Metallic 2012 Honda CR-Z 1.5L 16V 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC CVT FWD CARFAX One-Owner non smoker. Well equipped with, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers.Value Certified vehicles undergo a 74-point multi-inspection, must pass PA State Inspection and Emissions and include a 90 day/3,000-mile powertrain warranty. These vehicles must be 10 model years or newer and under 100,000 miles. We offer a free Carfax on every used vehicle we sell so you can buy today and every day with complete confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D40CS003044
Stock: CS003044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 33,924 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,599
CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D61CS004110
Stock: 19183351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,363 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,750
Lundgren Honda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Massachusetts
Odometer is 23884 miles below market average! This vehicle is a 1 owner Clean carfax trade in. Act fast, they wonâ t last! Call Lundgren Honda of Greenfield at 888-596-0344 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 409 Federal St, Greenfield, MA 01301. * The Lundgren Advantage â Experience it! Lundgren Honda of Greenfield is a Family owned and operated business since 1964. Our philosophy is to use market based pricing. We like to make sure our customers get all the information they need to make an informed buying decision. You will also receive a Coupon Book filled with over $829.00 dollars' worth of savings to our Service Department, Parts Department, and Collision Center Lundgren Honda of Greenfield Experience it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C68CS003943
Stock: U0841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 102,950 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clean title very well kept trade in vehicle. Hybrid car run & drive strong. Clean interior. Rim & tire with 70% remaining life. Please come for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D65CS001534
Stock: 001534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- used
2012 Honda CR-Z73,008 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,599
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D4XCS003259
Stock: 19120300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,865
Rt 5 Auto Sales - Mechanicsville / Maryland
All cash prices are plus tax, tag and title, processing and any applicable state fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C64CS003941
Stock: 0410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Newbold Toyota - O Fallon / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D66CS002630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,747 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490$1,246 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - A VERY COOL LITTLE HYBRID! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - EFFICIENT AND RELIABLE! - COLD AC - WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - ALLOY WHEELS AND NICE OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX, CLEAN TITLE - WHEN ITS COLD, THE TRANSMISSION FEELS A LITTLE "RUBBER BANDY" WHICH IF YOU LOOK ON THE FORUMS IS QUITE COMMON FOR THIS CAR. NOTHING IS BROKEN, ITS JUST PART OF THE DESIGN OF THE CVT. WHEN WARM, IT DRIVES FAR MORE LIKE A NORMAL CAR - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D61BS014344
Stock: DF7132554H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,100 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,999
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!.36/39 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 16535 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D6XDS003264
Stock: B45668A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 36,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,702
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
REDUCED FROM $13,191! CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 36,877! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior, EX trim. Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Honda EX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $13,191. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D61DS002598
Stock: 65701B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 125,017 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,395
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D6XDS002213
Stock: 002213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,599
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D60BS008471
Stock: 19305648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,943 miles
$12,998
CarMax Raleigh - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D68BS000862
Stock: 19245745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 Honda CR-Z75,202 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,498
BMW of Asheville - Arden / North Carolina
IPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid.WHY BUY FROM USAt our new and used car dealership in North Carolina, you will find a staff that is committed to providing you with excellent customer service and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you need car parts, affordable auto service, or vehicle financing, we're the right dealership to help you achieve your needs.EXPERTS CONCLUDE"The 2013 Honda CR-Z is among the few hybrids on the market that does not require a shot of 5-Hour Energy before sliding behind the wheel." -KBB.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D4XDS000265
Stock: T00265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 78,984 miles
$10,998
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D66BS006188
Stock: 19108499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 Honda CR-Z135,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,491
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D44DS001234
Stock: DS001234T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 177,562 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
Hendrick Honda Woodbridge - Woodbridge / Virginia
EX trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid, "Styling follows Honda Accord design cues, with lovely shoulders, a low hatchback roofline, and chopped tail." -newCarTestDrive.com.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHybrid, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Honda EX with Storm Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 122 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTnewCarTestDrive.com's review says "Styling follows Honda Accord design cues, with lovely shoulders, a low hatchback roofline, and chopped tail.".MORE ABOUT USAt Hendrick Honda Woodbridge, we take pride in our commitment to 100% customer satisfaction before and after the sale.Pricing excludes tax, tags,title,administration fee, contract fees and any out of state fees and taxes that may apply (including transportation). Please call dealer to verify pricing and vehicle availability. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D62BS004518
Stock: 200967A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 59,878 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2011 HONDA CR-Z EX 1.5L 4 CYLINDER HYBRID 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR ALL POWER COLD AC GOOD HEATER STOP BY TODAY AND TEST DRIVE I AM SURE YOU WILL LOVE IT NOT MANY AVAILABLE SO HURRY OUR SALES TEAM WILL BE GLAD TO ASSIST YOU 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C65BS005129
Stock: 5449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-15-2018
