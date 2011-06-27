Used 1991 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/446.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|52.0 in.
|Wheel base
|89.4 in.
|Length
|168.3 in.
|Width
|65.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3031 lbs.
