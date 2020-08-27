Used 2013 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Nissan Quest S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest S

    80,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,540

    $2,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    69,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,985

    $2,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    128,525 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,900

    $1,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    65,942 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    $3,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    85,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $2,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    91,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,600

    $1,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest S

    96,637 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,795

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    100,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $1,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    124,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,000

    $884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    105,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,988

    $616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    107,553 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    172,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    102,885 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    108,579 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    102,300 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest S in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest S

    86,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    113,008 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,488

    $712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest S in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest S

    40,278 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details

Underrated but Exceptional
aa0526,09/28/2013
S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Ours is only the base S. We were not looking for a Quest. We were eyeing the Sedona, Sienna or GC for over 6 months. I was already preapproved etc. but just was not convinced about the reliability issue of the three - plus, the high price but low feature content of the Sienna. Walked in a dealership - test drove a Quest and was blown away. Comments about high price, limited cargo room were simply not true. The year end clearance made the price very competitive. Plus, the cargo and passenger room? The van is very spacious. You get a PERMANENT 3rd row storage - since the seats fold forward plus, the regular 3rd row storage - for a total of 37 cubic feet! UPDATE after 2.8 Years of Ownership (and 55K miles) 1. Mileage has bee consistently excellent for a minivan this size. Combined City/Hwy is 23 mpg. Pure hwy mpg is up to 27.5 - depending on how I drive. I have seen 26.5 from AL to IL on 65N. 2. No rattles whatsoever. 3. The tires had to be replaced at 30K. Apparently - they were never aligned out of the factory. I suspected this ... and should have had this checked at 10K. This is my bad ... but I think every car out of the factory should have their tires aligned! 4. I have the lowest model - base ... so hardly any bells and whistles. But even for a base model, I expected USB ports. It was purchased in Fall / 2013! There should also be more 12v ports. There are only 2 in my 2013 S model. 5. Seats are very very comfy. 6. Available storage is underrated. It has about 37 cu ft available - on par with other vans. I think the best selling point is the engine and overall performance. I could drive a minivan - fully loaded in the winter - and still get up to 27.5 mpg on the highway. Mixed driving is consistently at 23 mpg. My previous Mazda - 1/3 smaller could only manage 24 mpg on the highway. UPDATE after 4 Years of Ownership (93K miles) 1. CEL came on but has been resolved - inadvertently caused when I had a quick lube shop do a fuel system cleaning. The carbon build up / cleaning messed up the rear O2 sensors. Had the sensors cleaned - and the CEL has never come back on. 2. I got the base model I really paid way below market. But as a result, I did not get all the Google Play / iOS whiz bang. Now, I wish I did. 3. My combined summer mileage has been 22 mpg. But I expect it to go up in the fall. UPDATE after 7 Years of Ownership (154K miles) 1. The alternator had to get replaced at 110K miles. 2. The factory installed battery was finally replaced at 142K miles (6 years). Not bad. 3. Finally changed the spark plugs at 144K miles. HWAY mileage had dropped to 24 MPG but is now back up again to 27 MPG. 4. No squeaks or rattles. Upholstery, car paint, electricals are holding up real well. 5. No mechanical problems whatsoever.
