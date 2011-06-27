Close

This Aston Martin V8 Vantage has a strong Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L engine powering it's smooth transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19' x 8.5 Fr 19' x 10 Rr 10-Spoke Graphite, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. 5 Carfax Service Records. Drive Your Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT With Confidence Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 5 Service Records. See What the Experts Say! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The V8 Vantage is one of the world's most beautiful cars: elegant, yet with a controlled aggression perfectly proportioned, with a low, purposeful stance modern, yet incorporating classic Aston Martin design cues. A stunning example of design purity, the V8 Vantage is, above all, instantly recognizable as an Aston Martin. The long, low bonnet line and two-seater cabin provide the perfect balance between beauty and sporting intent. The V8 Vantage sits low and close to the road, while the front and rear overhangs have been purposely minimized.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFEBBBL5FGD19224

Stock: 4949AA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020