Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
40 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20062016
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$30K$100K
Price

Mileage

065K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Trim

Fuel Economy

1020
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $66,900

    2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    11,100 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Exotic Motor Cars - Palm Springs / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBBK6EGD17875
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $66,970

    2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    21,134 miles
    Delivery available*

    SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBBK8EGD17845
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $70,990

    2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Germain Cadillac of Easton - Columbus / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBAK9EGC18629
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $72,795

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    11,250 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri

    This Aston Martin V8 Vantage has a strong Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L engine powering it's smooth transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19' x 8.5 Fr 19' x 10 Rr 10-Spoke Graphite, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. 5 Carfax Service Records. Drive Your Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT With Confidence Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 5 Service Records. See What the Experts Say! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The V8 Vantage is one of the world's most beautiful cars: elegant, yet with a controlled aggression perfectly proportioned, with a low, purposeful stance modern, yet incorporating classic Aston Martin design cues. A stunning example of design purity, the V8 Vantage is, above all, instantly recognizable as an Aston Martin. The long, low bonnet line and two-seater cabin provide the perfect balance between beauty and sporting intent. The V8 Vantage sits low and close to the road, while the front and rear overhangs have been purposely minimized. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEBBBL5FGD19224
    Stock: 4949AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $68,888

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    16,654 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California

    1 Owner, Only 16K Miles And Clean As Can Be! This Beautful V8 Vantage GT In Skyfall Silver Over Pure Black Leather Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out. Factory Options Include: Bang And Olufsen 1000 Watt Premium Sound, 19in. V-Spoke Graphite Alloy Wheels, Silver Brake Calipers, Contrast Stitching, Navigation, Bluetooth.. It Has Also Just Been Serviced At Aston Martin And Also Comes With Owner's Manual And A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report.... This Is The Vantage GT That You Want, Call Us Before Someone Beats You To It! ----------- We Have Excellent Financing With Extended Terms Available For This Vantage As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now................. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBBL7FGD19757
    Stock: 3409
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-25-2020

  • $72,950

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base

    10,031 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Motorcars of the Main Line - King Of Prussia / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEBBAK1FGC18853
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $66,750

    2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S

    16,803 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia

    Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 160W Aston Martin Audio System w/6-CD Changer, 19" x 8.5" Fr/19" x 10" Rr V-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ Phone Preparation, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Trip computer. 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S RWD Blue You Will Not Be Disappointed With The Condition Of This Vehicle And Your Experience With Our Wonderful Team Here At Marietta Auto Sales. Financing Is Available. Trade Ins Welcomed. Extended Warranty is Available. Please Call Our Sales Team At 770.973.8077 Or Visit Us On The Web At WWW.MARIETTAAUTOSALES.COM To Learn About Our Excellent Financing, Warranty Options And For More Information On The Vehicle You Are Interested In. We Will Be Happy To Assist You And Would Love To Earn Your Business. ** We Are Open 7-Days A Week, Located In Marietta Offering You The Best Deals In Pre-Owned Luxury Vehicles. DISCLAIMER : 1.We Do Our Best To List All The Correct Information, However We Will Not Be Bound By Or Held Responsible For Any Errors Or Misprints In Our Advertising. It Is The Customer's Sole Responsibility To Verify The Accuracy Of The Prices With The Dealer As Well As The Existence And Condition Of Any Equipment Listed. 2. We May Or May Not Have All The Keys,Owner's Manual, Floor Mats, But We Will Be Happy To Obtain Extra One's For You At Your Own Cost. 3.Pricing Is Subject To Change Without Notice. 4.All Vehicle Prices Exclude Tax,Tag,Title And Dealer Service Fees. 5.All Major Credit Cards Are Accepted, Surcharge Over $2,000.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBDL0DGC17601
    Stock: DGC17601
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $69,905

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    14,833 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Galpin Jaguar - Van Nuys / California

    FACTORY MSRP OF $119,860.00!!! TIMELESS CERTIFIED ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE COUPE MANUAL SHIFT!!! MORE THAN WITH ABOUT ANY PERFORMANCE CAR, THE SHIFTING DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS MANUAL SHIFT VERSES THE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE IS AMAZING IN FAVOR OF THE MANUAL!!! THIS ONE HAS BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND WELL WORTH THE ORIGINAL COST TO MSRP OF 8,330.00!!! RED BRAKE CALPIERS!!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!!! PIANO BLACK FACIA WOOD TRIM!!! TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE!!! ALL IN ALL THIS IS A PERFECT COMBINATION OF LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE!!! WITH ONLY 14,833 MILES AND BACKED WITH A MUST HAVE ON ANY ASTON TIMELESS CERTIFIED WARRANTY!!! SEE GALPIN AND EXPERIENCE THE BEST!!! LOW MILES - 14,833! Excellent Condition. GT trim, Speedway White exterior and Dark Grey interior. Leather, Nav System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors. Aston Martin GT with Speedway White exterior and Dark Grey interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 430 HP at 7300 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING The Vantage's initial growl at idle and subsequent howl at speed is about as far from ordinary transportation as you can get. -KBB.com. VISIT US TODAY One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEBBAL0FGC19727
    Stock: A200048A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2020

  • $64,690

    2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S

    39,552 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Delray Mitsubishi - Delray Beach / Florida

    CLEAN AUTO CHECK ACCIDENT HISTORY,Entire front wraped with clear pain protection film, Carbon Fiber Front Splinter Carbon Fiber Rear Splinter Sport Exhaust with Black Tips Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Climate Control HID headlights Keyless Start Navigation System Power Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Rear Parking Aid Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon (HID) headlamps w/pwr wash, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering column, Stainless steel exhaust w/active bypass valves, Sports suspension -inc: revised shocks, revised springs, revised anti-roll bar, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering. This Aston Martin V8 Vantage has a strong Gas V8 4.7L/289 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Has Everything You Want *Side impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/trunk release, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows, Pwr sport bucket seats w/manual lumbar, Pwr folding heated mirrors w/memory, Pwr door locks, Push-button ignition w/clear glass button, Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps, Positive torque control, Piano black fascia trim & iridium center console finish, Passenger airbag on/off switch, Parking assist reversing sensors, P285/35ZR19 Bridgestone Potenza rear tires, P245/40ZR19 Bridgestone Potenza front tires, Limited slip differential, LED map lamps, LED indicators, side lamps & brake lamps, Leather wrapped steering wheel.*Drive Your Aston Martin V8 Vantage S With Confidence *Delray Mitsubishi & Luxury Performance Automotive Group graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. This vehicle has never been smoked in!*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Aston Martin V8 Vantage come see us at Delray Mitsubishi & Luxury Performance Automotive Group, 1800 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483. Just minutes away!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBDL7DGC17319
    Stock: PAC17319
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • Price Drop
    $73,800

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    18,859 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio

    2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT Convertible. Exterior finished in Speedway White with a black with red contrast stitch interior.Key features: Rare manual transmission, power convertible top, navigation, rear view camera and parking sensors, garage door transmitter, remote keyless entry, bluetooth compatibility, and upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Our professional sales associates would be happy to provide more information or assistance with this vehicle. You can reach them at:614-799-5000

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEBBBL3FGD19299
    Stock: 22739
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • $65,750

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    21,417 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia

    This 2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 4.7L V8 32V DOHC 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alloro Green with a Light Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 13 Speakers, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 1000W Sound System, MP3 decoder, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Alcantara/Leather Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Sport Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Fr/19 x 9.5 Rr 10-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned, Rain sensing wipers, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBAL6FGC19022
    Stock: FGC19022
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • Price Drop
    $63,900

    2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base

    20,887 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio

    Beautiful 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage shown in storm black over obsidian leather interior. The options include, chancellor red stitching, 6 speed manual, navi, bluetooth, premium sound, 10 spoke graphite rims, black piano finishing on interior, second glass ECU, battery conditioner, memory seats, heated seats, vantage badge delete, alarm upgrade, clear rear tail lamps, cruise control, and red brake calipers, This vehicle is equipped with a after market quick silver sport exhaust system which showcases the V8 Aston Martin sound! Please contact our sales staff for further details, 614-799-5000

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEBBAK0DGC17139
    Stock: 22574
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-12-2020

  • $60,900

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    38,791 miles
    Delivery available*

    Ultimo Motors East - Westmont / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEBBAL6FGC18954
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $73,929

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    6,798 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah

    Clean Carfax, One-Owner!  Non-Smoker. Loaded! Good Tires. This Sports car is a 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT.  It has a white exterior with Black Damson Leather GT Racing Seats with Red Stitching. The Interior is Black Alcantara with Carbon Fiber Trim. It Has a RWD 4.7L V8 32V DOHC Engine.Recent Arrival!Please Email or Call for Video and Explanation of Vehicle.If you're looking to tame the road with a 4.7L V8 32v Beast look no furtherThis Sports Car is no joke. With a top Speedometer reading up 240MPH this Aston Martinis pushing 430 Horsepower and 361 lbft of torque.This Specific 2016 model has the following options:Fold In Door HandlesPower Mirror/WindowsIntegrated Steering WheelGT Leather Racing Seats w/Red StitchingCarbon Fiber TrimRed Interior StitchingPaddle ShiftersSirius XMPhone ConnectivityNavigationPark AssistClimate ControlBack Up CameraSport ModePowered Lumbar SupportDigital MMIPower SeatsAlcantara Steering WheelReviews:  * Highly customizable; sharp styling; engaging driving experience; compliant ride. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBAL9GGC20120
    Stock: 1MU2156D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • Price Drop
    $49,995

    2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base (Midyear Redesign)

    25,145 miles
    Delivery available*

    Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina

    'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base (Midyear Redesign) with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBAK1CGC16631
    Stock: C16631
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $85,999

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    2,377 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBBL6GGD20173
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $56,777

    2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster (Midyear Redesign)

    11,926 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster (Midyear Redesign) with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBBK5CGD16083
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $82,900

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster

    7,742 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Plaza Cadillac - Leesburg / Florida

    Clean CARFAX.Plaza Lincoln is pumped up to offer this good-looking 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S in Volcano Red Beautifully equipped with 160W Aston Martin Audio System w/6-CD Changer, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sport Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19' 5 Spoke Silver!Reviews:* Highly customizable; sharp styling; engaging driving experience; compliant ride. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBEL0GGD20648
    Stock: P01870
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
V8 Vantage Reviews & Specs