Used 1991 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Victory Motorcars - Houston / Texas

This 1995 Porsche 911 2dr 1995 Porsche 911 Cpe features a 3.6L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Tiptronic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a CLASSIC GREY Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - VICTORYMOTORCARS, THE WORLD'S LEADER IN AIR-COOLED PORSCHE SALES, WHERE AESTHETICS AND GENUINE PORSCHE PERFORMANCE MERGE. YOU ARE VIEWING A FINE PREVIOUSLY OWNED AIR-COOLED PORSCHE 911 FROM OUR VAST INVENTORY OF PORSCHE 911'S WHICH ARE RENOWNED UNIVERSALLY FOR THEIR UNRIVALED COMBINATION OF ACCELERATION, HANDLING, BRAKING, DRIVING EXCITEMENT AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE. THIS 1995 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA COUPE 3.6L 272 HP TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION IS FINISHED IN BLACK WITH CLASSIC GREY LEATHER. THERE ARE A 71147 ORIGINAL MILES AND AN ESTIMATED 17/24 MPG. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BID AND PURCHASE WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT AND THE DEALER WITH ROCK SOLID PRINCIPLES. OUR OVER FOUR DECADES HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE WITH PORSCHE HAS PROVIDED A GREAT DEPTH OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT. OUR PRESENCE SPANS THE GLOBE WITH THE ABILITY TO SELL AND DELIVER WORLDWIDE. WE AIM TO PROVIDE THE VERY BEST PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE. THAT'S A PROMISE! ALL PORSCHE 911'S HAVE A DISTINGUISHED REAR HORIZONTALLY-OPPOSED SIX-CYLINDER ENGINE THAT CATERS TO ITS RECOGNIZABLE 911 GENIUS DESIGN. THE THOROUGHNESS OF THE ENGINEERING, QUALITY MATERIALS AND PRIDE OF WORKMANSHIP MAKE EACH AND EVERY PORSCHE A PRIZE AND A PLEASURE TO OWN. ALL PORSCHE MODELS INTEGRATE LUXURY, CONVENIENCE, SPORTING, ENTERTAINMENT AND SECURITY EQUIPMENT IN TO ONE UNIQUE PACKAGE. SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS 993 COUPE ARE: 3.6 272 HP AIR-COOLED BOXER 6CYL BLACK / CLASSIC GREY LEATHER POWER SUNROOF PW STEERING POWER DOOR LOCKS FACTORY REMOTE ALARM WITH DRIVE BLOCK POWER HEATED OUTSIDE REARVIEW MIRRORS POWER SEATING CRUISE CONTROL UPGRADED NAKAMICHI CD AUDIO SYSTEM SPEAKERS & SUBWOOFERS SPEED SENSITIVE REAR SPOILER ONBOARD COMPUTER 17 PORSCHE ALLOY WHEELS SHIFTABLE PORSCHE TIPTRONIC GEARBOX ACCIDENT-FREE RUST FREE FULLY SERVICED EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY WITH DOCUMENTATION ONE OF THE LAST AIR-COOLED PORSCHE MODELS (HAND BUILT) PORSCHE 993 ALL BOOKS MANUALS & SERVICE RECORDS A MUST HAVE GEM ONLY 71147 ORIGINAL MILES!!!! ANOTHER FINE AIR-COOLED PORSCHE FROM THE WORLDS SALES LEADER OVER FOUR DECADES VICTORYMOTORCARS OF TEXAS THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN VICTORY MOTORCARS AND THE PRODUCTS WE INVENTORY. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Robert Neal at 713-783-6555 or victorymotorcars@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AA2992SS321088

Stock: V2787

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-02-2015