The 2017 Volkswagen CC competes in a segment dominated by luxury brands, where affordable alternatives are rare. Four-door coupes & mdash; cars that feature slick rooflines like one might find in a two-door, but have four doors — have become a staple among German luxury automakers, with BMW and Mercedes fielding several models. Buyers who appreciate the aesthetic but aren't interested in spending big bucks on a luxury brand will want to consider the Volkswagen CC. We think it's one of the most interesting four-doors on the market. The 2017 CC's luxury aspirations go beyond the slick coupelike shape. Inside, you'll find an impressive cabin with high-end features and the grade of fit and finish we expect from a proper luxury car. Dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, push-button keyless ignition, navigation and Volkswagen's hard-wearing V-Tex faux leather upholstery are all standard. The CC's turbocharged engine is a gem, delivering a smooth and strong flow of power with admirable refinement and a great soundtrack. Of course, the CC does have its drawbacks: That sloping roofline limits rear headroom, though not as much as you might expect thanks to the low-mounted backseat. Getting in and out of the back can be a challenge. For the driver, outward visibility is compromised — not just to the rear, where the narrow windows and the low roof obscure the view, but to the front corners as well due to thick windshield pillars that block visibility in turns. The trunk is also smaller than most midsize sedans at 13.2 cubic feet; that said, the opening is large and wide, there's a pass-through for skis, and the rear seatbacks fold flat. The Volkswagen CC is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. In Edmunds testing, the CC accelerated to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, which is not bad. Though the CC is hardly the quickest among its peers, we like the smooth, even flow of power. The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive CC at combined 25 mpg (22 city/31 highway), and Volkswagen recommends premium fuel. The CC is sold in just two trim levels, Sport and R-Line Executive. We're partial to the leather-lined R-Line Executive, but the Sport has all the basics and costs considerably less. That's an important consideration, because although the CC's price is lower than luxury-branded four-door coupes, it is a lot more expensive than many of its midsize sedan rivals. If you're looking for a four-door coupe that won't break the bank, Edmunds can help you find the best offer on a 2017 Volkswagen CC from a dealer near you.

The Used 2017 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Volkswagen CC and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 CC 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 CC.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

