Used 2017 Volkswagen CC
Pros & Cons
- Striking exterior style is unique in its class
- Comes with many upscale features standard
- Turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great
- Rear seat headroom is limited by sloping roofline
- Trunk is small compared to most competitors'
- Priced higher than many competitors with comparable features
Which CC does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
Stand a few yards away from the 2017 Volkswagen CC, and its appeal is obvious. With sleek coupe styling wrapped around four doors, the CC's exterior design stands out as one of the most interesting among midsize sedans. Inside, the CC cabin impresses with near-luxury features and fit and finish. A 200-horsepower turbocharged engine and six-speed automatic transmission pairing feels quick and refined, and sounds terrific.
But just as the CC ("Comfort Coupe") tempts with shapely lines and smooth power delivery, it does have limited, tight interior space, awkward sight lines and a higher price versus more conventional sedan alternatives. The Volkswagen also doesn't handle curves and corners as sharply as its sporty styling suggests. You'll need to decide if the trade-offs are worth it.
Fortunately you won't need to compromise fuel efficiency. The CC returns an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 hwy). In our testing, we managed 25.1 mpg in overall driving and 26.2 mpg on our mixed highway-mountain driving test loop. Those are decent numbers but others, such as the Honda Accord, achieve better.
Volkswagen CC models
The 2017 Volkswagen CC is available in two trims: Sport and R-Line Executive. The latter is available with an optional carbon-fiber styling package called R-Line Executive With Carbon. The Sport surprises with nice amenities such as power-adjustable, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control, while R-Line Executive upgrades include leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and driver safety aids. For the same price, the R-Line Executive With Carbon adds gloss black exterior and carbon-fiber interior trim.
The CC comes standard with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The engine powers the front wheels through a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (VW calls it DSG).
The Sport comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated washer nozzles, power-adjustable and heated side mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, push-button ignition, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and premium vinyl upholstery. Also standard are dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera, VW Car-Net smartphone integration, Bluetooth, satellite radio, a 6.3-inch touchscreen display, navigation, and an eight-speaker audio system with USB/auxiliary/SD card inputs.
The R-Line Executive is upgraded with 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, unique exterior styling and doorsill plates, power-folding and heated side mirrors, driver-seat memory settings, steering-wheel paddle shifters and leather seating. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and VW Car-Net App Connect app services also come standard.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.0
Driving3.0
Acceleration3.5
Braking3.0
Steering3.0
Handling2.5
Drivability2.5
Comfort3.0
Seat comfort3.5
Ride comfort3.0
Noise & vibration3.0
Interior3.0
Ease of use2.5
Getting in/getting out3.0
Roominess3.0
Visibility2.0
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen CC.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- comfort
- seats
- value
- technology
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
When buying this car, I was a VW fan and driving a 2015 Jetta. I wanted to upgrade into something with Apple Car Play as well as something more aggressive looking. I found the CC that I drive now and a ridiculously good price and haven’t complained since. There are times that I wish I had a faster car or I wish it got better gas mileage, but all in all I highly recommend this car for someone looking for a turbocharged engine as well as upscale features at a good price point on the used market.
2017 CC R-Line Executive car is really sporty looking stylish car. Seats are comfortable. Being closeout model year for 2017, they are priced aggressively to sell by some dealers. I wanted to point out that some must have features at this price range are missing. Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alerts, Home link/Home Connect features are missing.
I absolutely love driving this car but it will nickel and dime you to death. Anyone I’ve talked to with the same car has the same thing to say. It’s one pricey repair after another! Gorgeous car but I wish I would have never got one. Mine is a 2012
Features & Specs
|2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the CC models:
- Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist)
- Camera recognizes lane markings and actively helps countersteer to keep the vehicle in the lane above 40 mph.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps warn the driver of an imminent front collision with visual and audible alerts. Applies necessary braking to lessen impact severity.
- Intelligent Crash Response
- The car automatically shuts off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors and activates hazard lights in certain types of collisions.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen CC a good car?
Is the Volkswagen CC reliable?
Is the 2017 Volkswagen CC a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Volkswagen CC?
The least-expensive 2017 Volkswagen CC is the 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,475.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $37,820
- 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $34,475
- 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $34,475
- 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $37,820
- 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $37,820
- 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $37,820
What are the different models of Volkswagen CC?
More about the 2017 Volkswagen CC
The 2017 Volkswagen CC competes in a segment dominated by luxury brands, where affordable alternatives are rare. Four-door coupes & mdash; cars that feature slick rooflines like one might find in a two-door, but have four doors — have become a staple among German luxury automakers, with BMW and Mercedes fielding several models. Buyers who appreciate the aesthetic but aren't interested in spending big bucks on a luxury brand will want to consider the Volkswagen CC. We think it's one of the most interesting four-doors on the market.
The 2017 CC's luxury aspirations go beyond the slick coupelike shape. Inside, you'll find an impressive cabin with high-end features and the grade of fit and finish we expect from a proper luxury car. Dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, push-button keyless ignition, navigation and Volkswagen's hard-wearing V-Tex faux leather upholstery are all standard. The CC's turbocharged engine is a gem, delivering a smooth and strong flow of power with admirable refinement and a great soundtrack.
Of course, the CC does have its drawbacks: That sloping roofline limits rear headroom, though not as much as you might expect thanks to the low-mounted backseat. Getting in and out of the back can be a challenge. For the driver, outward visibility is compromised — not just to the rear, where the narrow windows and the low roof obscure the view, but to the front corners as well due to thick windshield pillars that block visibility in turns. The trunk is also smaller than most midsize sedans at 13.2 cubic feet; that said, the opening is large and wide, there's a pass-through for skis, and the rear seatbacks fold flat.
The Volkswagen CC is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. In Edmunds testing, the CC accelerated to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, which is not bad. Though the CC is hardly the quickest among its peers, we like the smooth, even flow of power. The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive CC at combined 25 mpg (22 city/31 highway), and Volkswagen recommends premium fuel.
The CC is sold in just two trim levels, Sport and R-Line Executive. We're partial to the leather-lined R-Line Executive, but the Sport has all the basics and costs considerably less. That's an important consideration, because although the CC's price is lower than luxury-branded four-door coupes, it is a lot more expensive than many of its midsize sedan rivals. If you're looking for a four-door coupe that won't break the bank, Edmunds can help you find the best offer on a 2017 Volkswagen CC from a dealer near you.
Used 2017 Volkswagen CC Overview
The Used 2017 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).
What do people think of the 2017 Volkswagen CC?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Volkswagen CC and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 CC 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 CC.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Volkswagen CC and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 CC featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Volkswagen CC?
Which 2017 Volkswagen CCS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volkswagen CC for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2017 CCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,000 and mileage as low as 30170 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Volkswagen CC.
Can't find a new 2017 Volkswagen CCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen CC for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,120.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,149.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volkswagen CC?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen CC info
