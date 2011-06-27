Used 2014 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have had my Maxima for a couple months and love it. I have had it on short trips and 3 plus hour drives. The comfort is a welcome relief..even after 3 hrs I am not miserable and back does not hurt. I average 26mpg hwy and city driving, If I had to complain about anything it would be that there is not an audio warning on the back up camera. This car drives like a more expensive make. Friends cannot believe that it was under 35K.
Great car overall
I have had my car a year. Averages about 29mpg on hwy. 24 in town. Great handling and acceleration. Back seat cramped. Not thrill with ease of navigation. Wish phone had better interaction. Like the sunroof and rear shade.after two years at 55000 miles had nouse a vibration.wheel bearings went out. Transmission was leaking and battery tetminals corroded strandung me. Battery died and had to be replaced.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So Far Bulletproof Ride
I bought my 2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5S in a Nissan dealership in NJ in October of 2018. The vehicle was certified pre owned with 44,700 miles. I got a good price. So far, as of July 2019 I am pleased to say I have had ZERO problems. I did a CVT Fluid change at 50K (you should do it every 30-40k with Nissan CVTs to prevent issues), changed the brake fluid as it as filthy, and standard oil changes. I just went synthetic at 53,000 and the engine purrs like a kitten. The car is now over five years old and is rattle free, and feels like a solid ride. I have another four years of payments on this car, so I need it to last and drive 20K+ miles a year. I anticipate to keep this car at least until 160-200K. So far, this car has given me zero issues. It appears as long as you use good premium fuel (car is sensitive towards premium and good gas), keep up on normal maintennce (change fluids, frequent oil changes, tire rotations and pads, etc) this car will go to 200K easily. If the car continues to hold up and god willing lasts me to 200K, I will be buying another one for when I have a family. So far zero complaints, will do follow up 2.5 and 5 year long term review. Great job Nissan!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Simply put, the car does a lot of things well. The interior is as well designed and rich as any car out there in it's price range. The exterior, although showing it's age, still has a stylish and sporty masculine look about it. The care handles well, the suspension is firm but not too stiff, and the car accelerates well with plenty of power. I had leased a '12, just turned it in early, and now lease a '14. As I stated, it just does so many things well.
Overall good vehicle👍😀
I have the SV sport package version of the Maxima. The car requires to use only 93 octane or premium gasoline. I personally recommend Bp gasoline with invigorate. In total vehicle maintenance going to the dealer is pricey. I had to get a new battery. It did not last 5 years. Its only lasted just under 4. That's the only disappointing thing so far. I had my Maxima for 4 years. I'll give it an 8 out of 10.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 2014 Nissan Maxima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019