Estimated values
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,669
|$11,564
|$13,366
|Clean
|$9,181
|$10,990
|$12,675
|Average
|$8,206
|$9,842
|$11,293
|Rough
|$7,231
|$8,694
|$9,911
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,506
|$12,465
|$14,334
|Clean
|$9,976
|$11,846
|$13,593
|Average
|$8,917
|$10,608
|$12,110
|Rough
|$7,858
|$9,371
|$10,628