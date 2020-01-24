2020 Chrysler 300
2020 Chrysler 300MSRP Range: $30,040 - $41,995
2020 Chrysler 300 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Cabin is quiet, with an upscale look and feel
- Available V8 engine suits the car's personality well
- Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
Don't come to the Chrysler 300 looking for politeness. This is a big, bold sedan in the classic sense, exuding refinement and comfort while sneering at modern trends like lightweight construction and dynamic handling. The 300 is heavy, powerful, quiet and smooth on the road.
Our verdict
There is nothing small about the Chrysler 300. It's a large sedan in nearly every sense of the word, with a spacious upscale interior, a long wheelbase for a smooth ride, and muscular engines to move more than two tons of mass. Top it all off with an in-your-face design and the only thing that is quiet about the 300 is its almost total lack of noise on the road.
How does the 300 drive?
The 300 is built for smooth and powerful cruising, and it hits its marks. The optional Hemi V8 muscles the big sedan forward without drama, but lean into it with gusto and you'll be met with a rumbling exhaust note and powerful thrust. An eight-speed automatic transmission offers crisp and clean shifts, and some models come with paddles to take over when you like.
This isn't a sport sedan, even in taut 300S guise, but it does handle athletic tests well. The brake pedal is responsive with plenty of stopping power. The steering is light and easy to turn at low speeds and firms up at highway speeds to give you a better feel of heft. However, on tight turns the 300 makes its mass felt, even with a stiffened suspension and sticky tires on the 300S version.
How comfortable is the 300?
Chrysler delivers on its premium, near-luxury promise inside the cabin. Very little road noise, and only slightly more from the wind, is apparent when the 300 is rolling along. The climate control system works impressively fast and is easy to operate through the main controls. The seats are also plush and supportive, and even sportier 300S versions prioritize comfort.
Overall, though, the ride is more stiff than you might expect. Our 300S test car had a suspension that couldn't quite keep rough roads out of the interior. Yet it doesn't detract from an otherwise serene drive, and we expect non-300S models handle bumps more effectively.
How’s the interior?
The 300 sometimes feels like more of a house than a car. Interior space is massive and one of the main reasons to consider purchasing one. Five passengers fit easily and four fit like kings. The big door openings and a flat roofline make it easy to slide in and out. It offers a huge array of seat and steering wheel adjustments to accommodate drivers of all shapes and sizes.
Big sedans unfortunately come with big blind spots. The high shoulder line and large pillars are difficult to see around, especially when looking out the rear. Lane changes should be made with care. Thank goodness for a clear and crisp standard rearview camera.
How’s the tech?
The factory navigation system is easy to use with simple graphics, if you opt for it. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard, if you don't. The nine-speaker Alpine audio system is an add-on, and it provides plenty of thump and better bass tuning than previous versions.
Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are helpful, and additional features such as front and rear parking sensors, lane departure and lane keeping assist are available in packages. Available voice controls are fairly rudimentary but effective, and tech features such as remote start, car finder and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot are optional as well.
How’s the storage?
Chrysler made good use of available space in the 300. Room in the trunk, at 16.3 cubic feet, is very good for the class, especially considering the rear-drive hardware underneath. The trunk is slightly narrow between the wheels, but otherwise it's a standout in the big-sedan class. Interior storage is also good, with plenty of cupholders and a wide center console hold that's perfect for small items.
The back seats fold down in a 60/40-split and have easy-to-access anchor points for child car seats. Larger rear-facing child seats should be no problem to install because there is so much space between the rear seats and the front. You can even get three of them side by side, and the big door openings make installation a snap.
How economical is the 300?
The 300S with V8 is rated at 19 mpg (16 city/25 highway) by the EPA. We averaged 17 mpg in our combined testing miles, with an 18.6 mpg average on our highway-heavy evaluation loop that should have returned a result in the low 20s.
Is the 300 a good value?
The 300's interior is solidly built. Chrysler paid a lot of attention to fit and finish, and the quality of the materials is also pleasing. But the pricing can run uncomfortably high, especially if you get the V8 and a bunch of optional features. At that point, you might consider getting a luxury-branded sedan. Chrysler's warranty coverage is average.
Wildcard
The 300 is a fashion statement. Updated very little since 2004, it's an abnormally timeless design in an industry that changes drastically every few years. It backs up that classic look with a focus on classic fast and smooth performance. You do have to choose between the too-hard 300S or the other too-soft versions, but the 300 makes up for it with a combination of airtight luxury and intoxicating style.
Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Chrysler 300 models
The Chrysler 300 is a large four-door sedan with seating for five passengers. It comes in five trims: Touring, Touring L, 300S, Limited and 300C. A 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque) powers the Touring, Touring S and Limited. The 300S gets a slightly upgraded version of the same V6 (300 hp, 264 lb-ft).
Trending topics in reviews
- safety
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just got my Chrysler 300 S in February,must have is the safety pacs. I traded my 2012 300 C with 300.000 k in .I drive a lot the 300 never let me stranded besides regular maintenance as tires ,brake pads nothing what you have to invest ,the V8 Hemi is a great choice and also good on gas if you compare with other V 8 cars as BMW or Mercedes
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$30,040
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,995
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Touring L 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,315
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$32,790
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 300 safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Optional lane departure warning and lane keeping assist warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will makes minor steering corrections.
- SiriusXM Guardian
- SiriusXM Guardian is standard and includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler 300 vs. the competition
Chrysler 300 vs. Dodge Charger
Where the 300 emphasizes luxury, the Charger is about cramming as much performance into a package as possible. Two sedans that share an underbody platform could hardly be more different. The Charger struggles with interior quality, fit and finish and comfort -- but the monstrous power on tap from engines all the way up to the mighty Hellcat is more than enough to satiate modern day hot-rodders on a budget.
Chrysler 300 vs. Toyota Avalon
There is an Avalon for nearly every taste, from a hybrid-powered variant to a sport-tuned TRD version. More conventional gas-powered versions are likewise designed to be well-rounded. The Avalon is roomy inside for passengers and provides a comfortable, efficient ride with good balance and handling for the class — part of the reason it's our top-rated large sedan.
Chrysler 300 vs. Chevrolet Impala
The Chevrolet Impala is a spacious, well-built large sedan that ultimately falls prey to its limitations. It comes standard with a smooth V6 engine and has roomy seating and cargo area. The price is also right, with two well-equipped trims. But it has vague steering, a lack of outward visibility and some desirable features that are only available through additional packages. In short, other sedans are simply more versatile.
FAQ
Is the Chrysler 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chrysler 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chrysler 300:
- The 300S offers a new Red S Appearance package
- Optional Radar Red interior with the Red S Appearance package
- Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011
Is the Chrysler 300 reliable?
Is the 2020 Chrysler 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chrysler 300?
The least-expensive 2020 Chrysler 300 is the 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,040.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,040
- S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,995
- Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,315
- Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,790
- Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,065
- S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,445
- C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,995
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,345
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,595
What are the different models of Chrysler 300?
More about the 2020 Chrysler 300
2020 Chrysler 300 Overview
The 2020 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chrysler 300?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chrysler 300 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 300 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 300.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chrysler 300 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 300 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chrysler 300?
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,435. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,443 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,443 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,992.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,805. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,169 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,169 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,636.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 3.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,030. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,764 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,764 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,266.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 17.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,485. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,855 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,855 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,630.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 16.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,285. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,284 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,284 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,001.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 58 new 2020 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,535 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chrysler 300. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,765 on a used or CPO 2020 300 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chrysler 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chrysler 300 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,137.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,688.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chrysler 300?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chrysler lease specials
- 2020 Accent