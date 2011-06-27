  1. Home
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Value

Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$99,757$105,080$111,129
Clean$97,136$102,331$108,221
Average$91,895$96,834$102,405
Rough$86,653$91,337$96,589
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,516$63,854$68,776
Clean$57,953$62,184$66,976
Average$54,825$58,844$63,377
Rough$51,698$55,503$59,777
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,146$75,734$84,325
Clean$66,356$73,753$82,118
Average$62,775$69,791$77,705
Rough$59,194$65,829$73,292
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$152,498$156,715$161,542
Clean$148,491$152,616$157,315
Average$140,478$144,418$148,861
Rough$132,465$136,219$140,407
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,420$57,102$62,409
Clean$51,043$55,609$60,776
Average$48,288$52,622$57,510
Rough$45,534$49,634$54,244
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$121,559$135,096$150,419
Clean$118,365$131,562$146,483
Average$111,978$124,495$138,611
Rough$105,591$117,428$130,739
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,772$59,251$64,329
Clean$53,333$57,702$62,646
Average$50,455$54,602$59,279
Rough$47,577$51,502$55,913
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,593$61,785$68,793
Clean$54,133$60,168$66,992
Average$51,212$56,936$63,392
Rough$48,290$53,704$59,792
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$80,444$84,837$89,829
Clean$78,330$82,618$87,479
Average$74,103$78,180$82,778
Rough$69,876$73,742$78,076
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$90,360$95,006$100,288
Clean$87,986$92,521$97,664
Average$83,238$87,551$92,415
Rough$78,490$82,580$87,167
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$141,621$144,916$148,700
Clean$137,900$141,126$144,809
Average$130,459$133,545$137,027
Rough$123,017$125,964$129,244
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$107,911$112,801$118,365
Clean$105,076$109,850$115,268
Average$99,405$103,949$109,073
Rough$93,735$98,048$102,879
