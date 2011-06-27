Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,966
|$54,085
|$61,242
|Clean
|$44,995
|$51,825
|$58,679
|Average
|$41,053
|$47,303
|$53,554
|Rough
|$37,111
|$42,781
|$48,429
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$99,865
|$104,745
|$109,695
|Clean
|$95,675
|$100,366
|$105,105
|Average
|$87,293
|$91,609
|$95,925
|Rough
|$78,912
|$82,852
|$86,746
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$83,703
|$96,392
|$109,144
|Clean
|$80,190
|$92,363
|$104,578
|Average
|$73,165
|$84,304
|$95,444
|Rough
|$66,140
|$76,245
|$86,310
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,121
|$43,901
|$49,708
|Clean
|$36,522
|$42,065
|$47,628
|Average
|$33,322
|$38,395
|$43,468
|Rough
|$30,123
|$34,725
|$39,309
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,259
|$40,459
|$44,685
|Clean
|$34,737
|$38,767
|$42,815
|Average
|$31,694
|$35,385
|$39,076
|Rough
|$28,651
|$32,003
|$35,336
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,195
|$68,292
|$73,435
|Clean
|$60,543
|$65,437
|$70,362
|Average
|$55,240
|$59,728
|$64,217
|Rough
|$49,936
|$54,018
|$58,072
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,293
|$71,866
|$75,489
|Clean
|$65,427
|$68,862
|$72,330
|Average
|$59,696
|$62,853
|$66,013
|Rough
|$53,964
|$56,845
|$59,696
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,240
|$74,852
|$80,515
|Clean
|$66,334
|$71,723
|$77,146
|Average
|$60,523
|$65,465
|$70,409
|Rough
|$54,712
|$59,207
|$63,671
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,069
|$45,397
|$49,755
|Clean
|$39,345
|$43,499
|$47,673
|Average
|$35,898
|$39,704
|$43,510
|Rough
|$32,452
|$35,909
|$39,346