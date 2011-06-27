  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,966$54,085$61,242
Clean$44,995$51,825$58,679
Average$41,053$47,303$53,554
Rough$37,111$42,781$48,429
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$99,865$104,745$109,695
Clean$95,675$100,366$105,105
Average$87,293$91,609$95,925
Rough$78,912$82,852$86,746
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$83,703$96,392$109,144
Clean$80,190$92,363$104,578
Average$73,165$84,304$95,444
Rough$66,140$76,245$86,310
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,121$43,901$49,708
Clean$36,522$42,065$47,628
Average$33,322$38,395$43,468
Rough$30,123$34,725$39,309
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,259$40,459$44,685
Clean$34,737$38,767$42,815
Average$31,694$35,385$39,076
Rough$28,651$32,003$35,336
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,195$68,292$73,435
Clean$60,543$65,437$70,362
Average$55,240$59,728$64,217
Rough$49,936$54,018$58,072
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,293$71,866$75,489
Clean$65,427$68,862$72,330
Average$59,696$62,853$66,013
Rough$53,964$56,845$59,696
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,240$74,852$80,515
Clean$66,334$71,723$77,146
Average$60,523$65,465$70,409
Rough$54,712$59,207$63,671
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,069$45,397$49,755
Clean$39,345$43,499$47,673
Average$35,898$39,704$43,510
Rough$32,452$35,909$39,346
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,737 for one in "Clean" condition and about $38,767 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz S-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,737 for one in "Clean" condition and about $38,767 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,737 for one in "Clean" condition and about $38,767 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class ranges from $28,651 to $44,685, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.