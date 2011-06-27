Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

What a car Tom in Sarasota , 11/24/2016 S63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned for a year. Chose over a Bentley. While the Bentley had a nicer outside style, The Mercedes is just a better car, has technology and is faster. I don't like the gas mileage, but I guess that is what you should expect for a sedan that does 0-60 in 3.0 seconds. The car actually steers itself ... stays in lanes ... stops in emergencies. I did get the upgraded interior and stereo ... and in hindsight, love the interior but could have passed on the stereo because it eats trunk space. No maintenance issues whatsoever! The biggest weakness is that it is so subtle. Wish is stood out a little more from the standard s550. By the way, the firmness of the ride over the standard s550 is what makes it for me. Great car, a little overpriced perhaps, but a better deal than some. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

WOW - simply WOW AFITgrad86 , 08/21/2018 S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I traded my Maserati Quattroporte for this S 550 - two very different cars from two very different sources. My first thought of the S Class was this is what flying in First Class is about. The Maserati was a sports luxury vehicle - plenty of sport and good luxury. The Mercedes is a Luxury Sport vehicle with a huge helping of luxury and a modicum of sport - that is until you plant your right foot. The Mercedes is plenty fast - especially from a 40 mph roll although it's 0--60 is mid 4 seconds! It's effortless power and no-fuss go-fast all the while cosseted in sumptuous leather and near bank vault quiet and security. Sure it leans into the corners - but at 4600 pounds it has a right to. Do I miss my QP? only when I catch my reflection in a window - no-one can match Pinninfarina's sleek design - but the Merc is pretty darn attractive in an understated way. I've only had it a few weeks but truly am enjoying the difference. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Like a beautiful, high maintainence woman Jerry Tennant , 08/01/2016 S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 24 of 31 people found this review helpful This is a beautiful automobile and fun to drive (except confusing controls). However it is very unreliable. The media system didn't work when I bought it and it took a couple of months to get parts from Germany to fix it. The ordered parts didn't work so had to wait longer for more parts. Soon it wouldn't start---the almost new battery was defective! Windshield washer wouldn't put water out. Then the driver's vanity mirror simply broke off. The media system is a disaster! You need the manual in one hand to figure out how to select the media you want. It is insane that the CD player won't automatically change from one disk to the next. When listening to a multidisk audiobook, you have to recognize that it is playing the same disk over and have to manually switch to the next disk while driving. This process is hidden behind, "media", pull the knob downward, select "devices", use the knob to select the next disk (even though you may not remember what number the next disk is). Try doing this without taking your eyes off the road! Won't recognize newest iPod plug. But it looks great if you don't mind a $600 oil change. The only car I ever owned that was less reliable was a new Rolls-Royce Silver Spur. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My FIRST MB... and S-class in particular. Nick B. , 06/18/2016 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 15 of 19 people found this review helpful I am from Europe. The poor section. Having 2016 S-class 350 d 4Matic (diesel), which is not available as a model selection here. So far 1,350 km on the odometer. The average fuel consumption is 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers. On a highway, I do get from 5.2 to 6.0 litters per 100 km. This is my first MB ever. I am amazed by the level of comfort it delivers. I have never experienced anything close to that. When I do enter my Benz, I do feel like being into an another world (of it's own). It is very relaxing to drive it. I consider this overall high level comfort and technology, which I guess is also offered in other cars, like Audi, Lexus and BMW, to be a masterpiece of modern car manufacturing. This car is a dream I have chased for over 20 years. Now locked this dream down. Feeling quite good and satisfied because of that. However, I do find the interactions with other humans/animals/plants, to bring more happiness in life. If this info is about to disappoint you, wait until you have the ability to own one yourself. Do not get me wrong. This is the most amazing vehicle I have ever drove or being driven at, still, somehow, it is just a machine and it does everything right, yet, closely interacting (especially) with my wife, playing with the kids and other people's dogs and cats, even just walking in the parks, makes me more happy... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse