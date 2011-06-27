  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 E-Class
5(53%)4(14%)3(6%)2(12%)1(15%)
3.8
34 reviews
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale
List Price Range
$34,286 - $96,883
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

4th E - the Best

Vic, 02/04/2018
E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Our 4th E-class (04, 10,14). Held out for the V-6 and it's worth the extra cost: smooth, great sound, awesome power, unbelievably responsive for a turbo yet fairly economical. Returned nearly 30 mpg on a recent trip and the engine is still learning to work with itself - breaking-in and loosening-up. The car reeks class and comfort. Like all E's, it feels like it's been carved out of a single block of metal. Infotainment takes a little getting used to, but the logic makes sense once you learn it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The best convertible in its class

GB, 03/10/2018
E 400 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I custom ordered for my wife and it took 3 months, definitely worth the wait. Got it fully loaded with Premium 3 package, AMG package, soft close doors, massage seats and Dynamic air suspension which are a must in this car. It’s been a month and she loves it. This car can be whatever you want it to be. With the top us, it’s as quiet as a sedan . With the top down and air cap on, the wind just barely touches you in the front seats. 19” staggered tire awesome to look at and stick to the road when driving. Just so much tech packages in he car is just mind boggling. 0-60 in almost 5 seconds is not bad at all . I only worry about is maintenance and hence 7/75k package gives me peace of mind for now. Metallic paint is a must (we have got white with blue top). With 4 wheel drive 4matic ,it’s definitely a car for all seasons.

Report Abuse

The Worst or Nothing

Judelbug, 01/19/2020
AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Mercedes-Benz USA calls itself “The Best or Nothing.” If you read my review, you make the decision: Best? or Nothing? My wife and I live in Southern Pines, NC. We saved and used a stack of our hard-earned scratch to purchase a new 2018 Mercedes-Benz e63s, an AMG (performance division) Mercedes-Benz. It was to be the car of our dreams, one we would keep forever and ever. At 2K miles, it lost power at 35 mph. We thought it was probably a computer glitch and would clear up by itself. It did -- until 3,600 miles rolled up – then it happened again. The M-B dealer said it was a cam shaft problem. It took almost three weeks to repair and return the car to us. At 4k miles, while we were travelling, we had similar trouble and checked the car into a M-B dealership. This time, the work order said one of the car’s cylinders had been working improperly. At 4,727 miles, back went the car – a charcoal canister had a hose disconnected. At 10,780 miles, my wife and I were in the car, again away from home. The car began running raggedly, as if it were shuddering, trembling, freezing to death; plus, a warning message said, “Brake Assist Malfunctioning.” The car limped us back to our home. The dealership said two of the cylinders were not working properly. We reported these problems to M-B’s customer “service,” but the most we’ve gotten in response is a call from an “executive” to commiserate with us and say he certainly hoped nothing more happened. Barely a day passed before something more happened. At about 10,900 miles, the car began flashing successive warning messages: “Brake Assist Malfunctioning”; “Blind-spot Assist Inoperable”; “Distance Assist Inoperable”; plus, the cruise control simply dropped dead, stopped working, completely. Thankfully, we were only about 20 miles from home; we said various prayers that nothing more happened while returning to our home, like maybe the steering going haywire or whatever. We contacted a M-B dealership numerous times, both my email and phone and finally a lady called to say they could come get the car in about two weeks. So the car is now our garage queen, waiting on M-B to decide that we just might need more than empathy. One thing is for sure, to us, this is not a big concern with M-B and we feel they have had zero regard for our safety or the safety of other motorists that might have been confronted by our malfunctioning vehicle. Our $120k car of our dreams is a rolling safety hazard and the lemon of our nightmares. But you be the judge: “The Best”? or “Nothing”?

Report Abuse

Two strikes, you're out

Mike McLaughlin, 03/13/2018
AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
35 of 39 people found this review helpful

In less than 1,800 miles, this car died on the road. Twice. Once on a 70 mph freeway, needed a 50 mile tow. Quite scary as I could barely coast to the shoulder. Second time in the middle of a busy intersection. The first dealer definitely says it was fixed. The second dealer is equally sure that it's fixed. But both blamed the ECM. Well, twice is too many times for me. I've been a member of AAA for over 30 years, never needed a tow. Until twice last month, and that's enough for me. Maybe this car is a lemon. Or maybe it's not! I wrote and called Mercedes Benz USA head office ... but no compensation ... apparently they don't think the problem is all that bad. It drives great ... whenever it's not actually waiting for a tow truck. One nitpick ... the exhaust note is really loud. So anyway I'm trading it in. Losing some money on this but it's too risky to keep. No doubt this car will be popular with some set of buyers. Not me though.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

GPS doesn’t work

Jim S, 11/29/2018
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have had several Mercedes over the years; never had a problem with the navigation system. The new system GPS does not work and the dealer says there is no fix! It has me making u-turns when a left turn is needed. I guess it doesn’t like to make left turns. Once it calculates route, it really doesn’t want to recalculate, it just keeps telling you to make a u-turn. I was given a loaner car of the same type and model; it couldn’t find a route to the Mercedes dealership, it had me driving into the Gulf of Mexico! The entire navigation and audio system requires many many keystrokes to accomplish common functions. Really disappointing especially since the dealer says there are no fixes.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles