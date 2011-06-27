  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,636$35,160$39,148
Clean$30,805$34,240$38,123
Average$29,143$32,401$36,075
Rough$27,481$30,561$34,026
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,640$46,114$51,180
Clean$40,546$44,908$49,841
Average$38,358$42,495$47,162
Rough$36,170$40,083$44,484
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,909$75,218$81,239
Clean$68,072$73,250$79,114
Average$64,399$69,315$74,862
Rough$60,725$65,381$70,610
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,947$35,504$39,531
Clean$31,108$34,575$38,497
Average$29,429$32,718$36,428
Rough$27,750$30,861$34,359
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,789$45,331$50,473
Clean$39,718$44,145$49,152
Average$37,574$41,774$46,511
Rough$35,431$39,402$43,869
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,646$35,170$39,160
Clean$30,815$34,250$38,135
Average$29,152$32,410$36,086
Rough$27,489$30,570$34,036
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,255$38,069$42,388
Clean$33,355$37,073$41,279
Average$31,555$35,082$39,060
Rough$29,755$33,090$36,842
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,810$38,685$43,074
Clean$33,895$37,673$41,946
Average$32,066$35,649$39,692
Rough$30,237$33,626$37,438
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,330$38,153$42,481
Clean$33,428$37,155$41,369
Average$31,624$35,159$39,146
Rough$29,821$33,163$36,923
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,762$36,409$40,539
Clean$31,901$35,457$39,478
Average$30,179$33,552$37,357
Rough$28,458$31,647$35,235
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,666$48,046$53,006
Clean$42,519$46,789$51,619
Average$40,225$44,276$48,845
Rough$37,930$41,763$46,071
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,330$38,153$42,481
Clean$33,428$37,155$41,369
Average$31,624$35,159$39,146
Rough$29,821$33,163$36,923
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,597$38,449$42,811
Clean$33,688$37,444$41,691
Average$31,870$35,432$39,450
Rough$30,052$33,421$37,210
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,310$50,907$56,113
Clean$45,094$49,576$54,645
Average$42,660$46,913$51,708
Rough$40,227$44,249$48,771
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,805$46,185$51,144
Clean$40,707$44,977$49,806
Average$38,510$42,561$47,129
Rough$36,314$40,145$44,452
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,449$34,951$38,915
Clean$30,623$34,037$37,897
Average$28,970$32,209$35,860
Rough$27,318$30,380$33,824
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,831$35,375$39,388
Clean$30,995$34,450$38,358
Average$29,322$32,599$36,296
Rough$27,650$30,749$34,235
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,536$83,946$93,468
Clean$73,551$81,751$91,022
Average$69,582$77,359$86,131
Rough$65,613$72,968$81,239
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,810$40,909$45,550
Clean$35,843$39,839$44,358
Average$33,909$37,699$41,974
Rough$31,975$35,559$39,590
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,450 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,450 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,450 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $27,650 to $39,388, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.