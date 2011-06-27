Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,636
|$35,160
|$39,148
|Clean
|$30,805
|$34,240
|$38,123
|Average
|$29,143
|$32,401
|$36,075
|Rough
|$27,481
|$30,561
|$34,026
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,640
|$46,114
|$51,180
|Clean
|$40,546
|$44,908
|$49,841
|Average
|$38,358
|$42,495
|$47,162
|Rough
|$36,170
|$40,083
|$44,484
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,909
|$75,218
|$81,239
|Clean
|$68,072
|$73,250
|$79,114
|Average
|$64,399
|$69,315
|$74,862
|Rough
|$60,725
|$65,381
|$70,610
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,947
|$35,504
|$39,531
|Clean
|$31,108
|$34,575
|$38,497
|Average
|$29,429
|$32,718
|$36,428
|Rough
|$27,750
|$30,861
|$34,359
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,789
|$45,331
|$50,473
|Clean
|$39,718
|$44,145
|$49,152
|Average
|$37,574
|$41,774
|$46,511
|Rough
|$35,431
|$39,402
|$43,869
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,646
|$35,170
|$39,160
|Clean
|$30,815
|$34,250
|$38,135
|Average
|$29,152
|$32,410
|$36,086
|Rough
|$27,489
|$30,570
|$34,036
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,255
|$38,069
|$42,388
|Clean
|$33,355
|$37,073
|$41,279
|Average
|$31,555
|$35,082
|$39,060
|Rough
|$29,755
|$33,090
|$36,842
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,810
|$38,685
|$43,074
|Clean
|$33,895
|$37,673
|$41,946
|Average
|$32,066
|$35,649
|$39,692
|Rough
|$30,237
|$33,626
|$37,438
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,330
|$38,153
|$42,481
|Clean
|$33,428
|$37,155
|$41,369
|Average
|$31,624
|$35,159
|$39,146
|Rough
|$29,821
|$33,163
|$36,923
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,762
|$36,409
|$40,539
|Clean
|$31,901
|$35,457
|$39,478
|Average
|$30,179
|$33,552
|$37,357
|Rough
|$28,458
|$31,647
|$35,235
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,666
|$48,046
|$53,006
|Clean
|$42,519
|$46,789
|$51,619
|Average
|$40,225
|$44,276
|$48,845
|Rough
|$37,930
|$41,763
|$46,071
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,330
|$38,153
|$42,481
|Clean
|$33,428
|$37,155
|$41,369
|Average
|$31,624
|$35,159
|$39,146
|Rough
|$29,821
|$33,163
|$36,923
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,597
|$38,449
|$42,811
|Clean
|$33,688
|$37,444
|$41,691
|Average
|$31,870
|$35,432
|$39,450
|Rough
|$30,052
|$33,421
|$37,210
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,310
|$50,907
|$56,113
|Clean
|$45,094
|$49,576
|$54,645
|Average
|$42,660
|$46,913
|$51,708
|Rough
|$40,227
|$44,249
|$48,771
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,805
|$46,185
|$51,144
|Clean
|$40,707
|$44,977
|$49,806
|Average
|$38,510
|$42,561
|$47,129
|Rough
|$36,314
|$40,145
|$44,452
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,449
|$34,951
|$38,915
|Clean
|$30,623
|$34,037
|$37,897
|Average
|$28,970
|$32,209
|$35,860
|Rough
|$27,318
|$30,380
|$33,824
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,831
|$35,375
|$39,388
|Clean
|$30,995
|$34,450
|$38,358
|Average
|$29,322
|$32,599
|$36,296
|Rough
|$27,650
|$30,749
|$34,235
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,536
|$83,946
|$93,468
|Clean
|$73,551
|$81,751
|$91,022
|Average
|$69,582
|$77,359
|$86,131
|Rough
|$65,613
|$72,968
|$81,239
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,810
|$40,909
|$45,550
|Clean
|$35,843
|$39,839
|$44,358
|Average
|$33,909
|$37,699
|$41,974
|Rough
|$31,975
|$35,559
|$39,590