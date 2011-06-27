Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
My 2014 E350 Coupe
This is my first Mercedes and I couldn't be happier! I purchased it CPO with 30K miles on it and it drives and looks like a brand new car. My E350 coupe is white with tan leather interior, the 2014s have the refreshed look so it looks like the newer models. The build and drive are simply exceptional. This car still looks like a $65,000.00 dollar although I paid 1/2 the price. I have owned it for about 2 months and I still smile every time I get behind the wheel, it corners very well and has really good pick-up but it's more of a grand touring car with a ton of luxury features. If you are looking for a reliable, great looking and fun to drive coupe, the 2014 E350 should be on your short list....FYI; getting it 3 years old with about 30K miles on it will also save you about 50% off MSRP. I loveeeeeee my E350 coupe and I love every aspect of this car, I have zero concerns.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wow!
Have been driving my new 2014 E550 Coupe for about a week, and it is remarkable. I switched from a BMW 535 and there is no comparison. The E550 is a rocket, rides like a dream, and contrary to some places write, I feel much more connected to the road. The interior is gorgeous, exterior is sleek and beautiful, and the technology is fantastic. I was a little worried that the Lane Departure, Blind Spot, and other systems might be intrusive, but frankly, make it even more fun to drive. Gas mileage is about what you would expect, though the on/off feature should help, and is virtually unnoticed when stopped. Sound system is also first ate
Wagon Bliss
Purchased this vehicle on July 30, 2014 and it now has 3,500 miles on the odometer. I've been driving high-end European vehicles for over 40 years, a number of which have been MB products, and this is the first time I have not had one occasion to return to the dealer for an adjustment or problem with the car. The vehicle came loaded and it took a few drives to acclimatize to all the systems, particularly the advanced driving system. After more than 3 months of ownership I can say, without hesitation, this is one of the finest automobiles I have driven.
A sophisticated 1969 GTO
Have owned my Mercedes E550 Coupe for 2.5 years. If you miss the open air feel of the a 60's muscle car coupe with no B pillar and gobs of horsepower and torque, then seriously consider this car. In fact, it is the only mid sized coupe with no B pillar and a big V8 engine currently available. Think a 1969 Pontiac GTO built by Mercedes; you would actually pay twice as much for a restored like new condition GTO and get half the car. I know, I owned one, and this car puts most any true 60's muscle car to shame. 0-60 in 4.9 seconds, conservatively rated at 402 HP and 443 ft/lbs of torque, out handles any 60's muscle car, >22 mpg city/hwy. With perfectly restored muscle cars going at auction for >$100K, this is a very practical bargain. I've had ZERO issues-repairs on this car. The only negative is the front seats, which for me could be much firmer and the bottom seat cushion is too long for shorter drivers and not adjustable. Can’t wait for the new 2019 E53 AMG Coupe, which should be like an E550 on steroids. ——— Bought the new E Class E53 AMG, but got The Cabriolet instead of the Coupe. Major improvement over the above car in all aspects, including the seats which are much more comfortable and adjustable. The light hybrid turbo straight six with 429 HP outperforms the E550 V-8, but for an old guy, there is still something about the V-8 that I miss, although you can get a fire breathing V-8 in the E Class sedan and wagon, but not in the coupe or Cabriolet. So the E550 may be the end of the road. If you find the driver’s seat comfortable, buy a lightly used one and hold on to it. Replaced this car with an E53 AMG, which comes in a coupe and cabriolet. It is a better car in every way, handling, acceleration, braking, comfort; it has a turbo supercharged hybrid 3 liter straight six with much more power, but ahh.....that V-8!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mercedes-Benz diehard
They can get ALL they need to know by asking owners/leasers of this vehicle. Best $28K vehicle I ever purchased. Just a few goodies short of the 2010 E550 in Quartz Blue (why on earth did M-B drop that awesome color?) with beige interior and LOADED! Unfortunately, I totaled it on a mountain road in Northern California, rolling it over on the roof with 2 untethered dogs and we all walked away with NO injuries whatsoever! That's Mercedes-Benz for you. My insurance company gave me $40,000, I paid only $36K. I then used that sum to purchase a 2009 Mercedes SL550 Roadster for $50K. Lotta' fun, that one! But now, reality has set in, I am over 75 and am pleased as punch with the 2014 E350 4MATIC. "Nuff said!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles