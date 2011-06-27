Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

My 2014 E350 Coupe Robert , 09/08/2016 E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful This is my first Mercedes and I couldn't be happier! I purchased it CPO with 30K miles on it and it drives and looks like a brand new car. My E350 coupe is white with tan leather interior, the 2014s have the refreshed look so it looks like the newer models. The build and drive are simply exceptional. This car still looks like a $65,000.00 dollar although I paid 1/2 the price. I have owned it for about 2 months and I still smile every time I get behind the wheel, it corners very well and has really good pick-up but it's more of a grand touring car with a ton of luxury features. If you are looking for a reliable, great looking and fun to drive coupe, the 2014 E350 should be on your short list....FYI; getting it 3 years old with about 30K miles on it will also save you about 50% off MSRP. I loveeeeeee my E350 coupe and I love every aspect of this car, I have zero concerns. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wow! stephenkohl , 08/07/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Have been driving my new 2014 E550 Coupe for about a week, and it is remarkable. I switched from a BMW 535 and there is no comparison. The E550 is a rocket, rides like a dream, and contrary to some places write, I feel much more connected to the road. The interior is gorgeous, exterior is sleek and beautiful, and the technology is fantastic. I was a little worried that the Lane Departure, Blind Spot, and other systems might be intrusive, but frankly, make it even more fun to drive. Gas mileage is about what you would expect, though the on/off feature should help, and is virtually unnoticed when stopped. Sound system is also first ate Report Abuse

Wagon Bliss mb550 , 11/10/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle on July 30, 2014 and it now has 3,500 miles on the odometer. I've been driving high-end European vehicles for over 40 years, a number of which have been MB products, and this is the first time I have not had one occasion to return to the dealer for an adjustment or problem with the car. The vehicle came loaded and it took a few drives to acclimatize to all the systems, particularly the advanced driving system. After more than 3 months of ownership I can say, without hesitation, this is one of the finest automobiles I have driven. Report Abuse

A sophisticated 1969 GTO mercedesmaven , 01/24/2014 E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Have owned my Mercedes E550 Coupe for 2.5 years. If you miss the open air feel of the a 60's muscle car coupe with no B pillar and gobs of horsepower and torque, then seriously consider this car. In fact, it is the only mid sized coupe with no B pillar and a big V8 engine currently available. Think a 1969 Pontiac GTO built by Mercedes; you would actually pay twice as much for a restored like new condition GTO and get half the car. I know, I owned one, and this car puts most any true 60's muscle car to shame. 0-60 in 4.9 seconds, conservatively rated at 402 HP and 443 ft/lbs of torque, out handles any 60's muscle car, >22 mpg city/hwy. With perfectly restored muscle cars going at auction for >$100K, this is a very practical bargain. I've had ZERO issues-repairs on this car. The only negative is the front seats, which for me could be much firmer and the bottom seat cushion is too long for shorter drivers and not adjustable. Can’t wait for the new 2019 E53 AMG Coupe, which should be like an E550 on steroids. ——— Bought the new E Class E53 AMG, but got The Cabriolet instead of the Coupe. Major improvement over the above car in all aspects, including the seats which are much more comfortable and adjustable. The light hybrid turbo straight six with 429 HP outperforms the E550 V-8, but for an old guy, there is still something about the V-8 that I miss, although you can get a fire breathing V-8 in the E Class sedan and wagon, but not in the coupe or Cabriolet. So the E550 may be the end of the road. If you find the driver’s seat comfortable, buy a lightly used one and hold on to it. Replaced this car with an E53 AMG, which comes in a coupe and cabriolet. It is a better car in every way, handling, acceleration, braking, comfort; it has a turbo supercharged hybrid 3 liter straight six with much more power, but ahh.....that V-8! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse