Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,885
|$15,377
|$16,766
|Clean
|$11,613
|$13,869
|$15,115
|Average
|$9,068
|$10,852
|$11,813
|Rough
|$6,524
|$7,836
|$8,512
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,395
|$4,662
|$5,360
|Clean
|$3,060
|$4,205
|$4,833
|Average
|$2,390
|$3,291
|$3,777
|Rough
|$1,719
|$2,376
|$2,721
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,942
|$4,947
|$5,503
|Clean
|$3,553
|$4,462
|$4,961
|Average
|$2,774
|$3,491
|$3,878
|Rough
|$1,996
|$2,521
|$2,794
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,118
|$4,282
|$4,922
|Clean
|$2,810
|$3,862
|$4,438
|Average
|$2,195
|$3,022
|$3,468
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,182
|$2,499
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,410
|$5,966
|$6,823
|Clean
|$3,975
|$5,381
|$6,151
|Average
|$3,104
|$4,210
|$4,807
|Rough
|$2,233
|$3,040
|$3,464
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,881
|$5,295
|$6,074
|Clean
|$3,498
|$4,776
|$5,476
|Average
|$2,732
|$3,737
|$4,280
|Rough
|$1,965
|$2,699
|$3,084
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,039
|$12,454
|$14,332
|Clean
|$8,146
|$11,233
|$12,921
|Average
|$6,362
|$8,790
|$10,098
|Rough
|$4,577
|$6,347
|$7,276
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,329
|$4,572
|$5,255
|Clean
|$3,000
|$4,123
|$4,738
|Average
|$2,343
|$3,227
|$3,703
|Rough
|$1,685
|$2,330
|$2,668