2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,885$15,377$16,766
Clean$11,613$13,869$15,115
Average$9,068$10,852$11,813
Rough$6,524$7,836$8,512
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,395$4,662$5,360
Clean$3,060$4,205$4,833
Average$2,390$3,291$3,777
Rough$1,719$2,376$2,721
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,942$4,947$5,503
Clean$3,553$4,462$4,961
Average$2,774$3,491$3,878
Rough$1,996$2,521$2,794
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,118$4,282$4,922
Clean$2,810$3,862$4,438
Average$2,195$3,022$3,468
Rough$1,579$2,182$2,499
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,410$5,966$6,823
Clean$3,975$5,381$6,151
Average$3,104$4,210$4,807
Rough$2,233$3,040$3,464
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,881$5,295$6,074
Clean$3,498$4,776$5,476
Average$2,732$3,737$4,280
Rough$1,965$2,699$3,084
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,039$12,454$14,332
Clean$8,146$11,233$12,921
Average$6,362$8,790$10,098
Rough$4,577$6,347$7,276
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,329$4,572$5,255
Clean$3,000$4,123$4,738
Average$2,343$3,227$3,703
Rough$1,685$2,330$2,668
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,000 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,123 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,000 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,123 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,000 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,123 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $1,685 to $5,255, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.