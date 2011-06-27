Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,780
|$7,781
|$9,122
|Clean
|$5,323
|$7,154
|$8,367
|Average
|$4,409
|$5,901
|$6,856
|Rough
|$3,495
|$4,647
|$5,345
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,829
|$7,599
|$8,788
|Clean
|$5,368
|$6,987
|$8,060
|Average
|$4,446
|$5,763
|$6,605
|Rough
|$3,524
|$4,538
|$5,149
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,883
|$14,168
|$16,374
|Clean
|$10,023
|$13,027
|$15,018
|Average
|$8,302
|$10,744
|$12,306
|Rough
|$6,580
|$8,461
|$9,594
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,835
|$7,576
|$8,746
|Clean
|$5,373
|$6,966
|$8,022
|Average
|$4,451
|$5,745
|$6,573
|Rough
|$3,528
|$4,525
|$5,125
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,396
|$7,205
|$8,417
|Clean
|$4,970
|$6,625
|$7,720
|Average
|$4,116
|$5,464
|$6,326
|Rough
|$3,263
|$4,303
|$4,932
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,413
|$7,162
|$8,335
|Clean
|$4,985
|$6,585
|$7,645
|Average
|$4,129
|$5,431
|$6,264
|Rough
|$3,273
|$4,277
|$4,884