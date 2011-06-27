Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

Reliving the 1970's John McCann , 12/30/2015 C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful In the 1970's, if your car reached 50,00 miles it was time to get rid of it. At that time you could be assured that major problems would begin and continue. The 2010 C300 Mercedes-Benz had me reliving the 1970's. After 60,000 miles the car fell apart. I purchased a 2010 C300 in 2011. The car was a certified used car, mileage 9,403, from a local dealer in Pittsburgh and all of the service done on this car was performed at the dealership where it was purchased. The first 30,00 miles were OK, but since then I have had a major issue every 5,000 miles and things really turned bad after 60,000 miles. I have had two problems with the key system. One issue was covered under warranty and the second problem cost $1,000. The second problem with the key system had the car totally locked in park. Mileage 67,000. I had the car towed to a dealer. The car was locked in park and the car had to be dragged on to a flatbed truck, none of the wheels would rotate, and hauled to the dealer. This happened in Oct. 2015 and cost $800. The dealer technicians are competent, but the service is very expensive. If your trip for service costs less than $1,000 consider your self lucky. In Jan. 2016 the heater/AC blower was replaced for $600; mileage 70,300, and the car was just serviced at 69,945 miles for the annual Pennsylvania state inspection. In Mar. 2016 the right headlight went out and required dealer service to fix a wiring problem. On May 2, 2016 the left axle broke; mileage 72,137. For the second time the car was on flatbed back to the dealer. I was pulling out into traffic when the axle broke and the car was immobile. The cost this time was $1800. After the repair I drove the car home and it sat in the driveway until I purchase a new car. I would not drive the car anywhere out of fear it would breakdown. I am no longer the owner of a stylish, expensive, and UNRELIABLE Mercedes-Benz. If you still insist on buying a Benz, BUY an extended warranty and hope for the best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Fantastic Car Kyle Edmonds , 02/28/2016 C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful The Mercedes-Benz C300 Luxury 4Matic is a great car. I recently purchased a used C300 and it has been fantastic. As far as value goes, I could not find a better deal than the Mercedes-Benz C300. I purchased the car with about 70,000 miles on it for around $14,000. The car was maintained impeccably by the previous owner and has an excellent service record. I fully expect to get at least another 100,000 miles out of the car. The ride is very comfortable and the car has enough horsepower to have a little bit of fun on open roads. The handling is very tight and the braking is precise. One issue I have had with the car is the Bluetooth music connection. Often the connection between my iPhone and the car is weak and the music will not play as clearly as it would over the AUX cord. Overall, the C300 is a great car and a great value. I would highly recommend this car. (KDE) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great used car value B L Chambliss , 04/24/2017 C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased my C-300 in December 2015 with 61K miles. Since then, I have had only two service intervals, approximately a year apart, although I drive the car daily. Neither service was overly expensive (about $200 per) (it is now late April 2017, 74K miles). It needs some new tires, which run from about $100 up locally, installed. Yes, I could buy the 300mph rated tires, but why??? Generally, I might have two gripes: the fuel economy isn't great. In my '03 SAAB 9-3T I was getting in the city almost what the Benz gets on the highway. And the SAAB had loads of acceleration, whereas the Benz kind of drags in comparison. Well, three gripes: the A/C vent directional controls are the flimsiest things. The SAAB, in comparison, was excellent quality, for 12 years no interior issues at all. HOWEVER, there is no question in my mind, if I were going on a trip, I would take the Benz any day over the SAAB. I have had 0 mechanical issues with it, I get a decent MPG on the highway (EPA says 25, I get about 30). Acceleration isn't fantastic, but it gets the job done, and it has a nice growl. Tired of living with 2003 technology, I searched for a C-300, or 3-series BMW, or VW CC, with a tech package. The Benz's reliability sold me between the 3 options. So I found this model, low miles, and the NAV package. The thing about the NAV package is that you can hook up so many different ways to hear your music. Or watch DVDs if you are waiting in the car. There is the 6-disk CD/DVD changer, the Sirius/XM, FM/AM, Aux, but also you can use the interface in the glove box to connect iPods or other MP3 players, and a slot of SD cards in the dash. The car comes with Bluetooth but it's only for telephony. However, Bluetooth adapters are available which connect directly to the glove box interface and provide seamless connection to your Bluetooth device. If you have Apple products, the device can be controlled via the COMAND menu controller. I have an Android, so it doesn't work quite that way, BUT I still enjoy my books and music via Bluetooth through the car's audio. COMAND is a fantastic system. I do not know if the whole system is available without the NAV. If not, I would suggest paying the extra money to get the navigation so you get all the extra goodies. The ride is what you would expect from a Benz - steady as a rock, smooth, stable. The front seat is excellent if you like the Teutonic firmness. If you like a cushy Caddie seat, this is not for you. The rear seat is small, and not easy to exit from. However, I have sat in the back for a hour or more and, although I'm 5'10", have not felt cramped as long as the front seater can scoot up some. Plenty of storage spaces are around the car. I would say this is a good, comfortable, reliable, personal car, though it might not be the best soccer mom car. Update: having owned the car for almost two years now, I wouldn't retract what I said earlier. The car now has 81k miles, and still performs well. I have not had any cringe moments, not a single engine or transmission issue, and no interior or convenience problems. There is one spot MB needs to improve, and hopefully with newer models they have done: a/c vent directional control tabs. Apparently they were designed to break if a driver actually touched one. Replacement vent assemblies are relatively inexpensive (~$150) and can be done at home with the puller tools. Very simple to replace. If this is you, be sure to order the correct replacement. Not all dash vents are equal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love My Benz drriqq , 09/18/2014 21 of 24 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Benz, bought 1st new one in '95 (C200), next CLK Convertible 320, 1994 new, next new one, the 2010 E350 2door Coupe (loved it) for myself and for my wife, the 2010 C 300. My beloved wife of 42 years passed New Years Day 2014, didn't need two vehicles and wanted to keep my E350, but sold it and kept my wife's. I've always had all my vehicles serviced every 10,000 miles at the dealership, my C300 has 74,000 miles and rides like a charm, never getting rid of that car. Dealer told me in 95, after buying my first Benz, a Mercedes would be the only car I'd ever buy, he was right!!!!