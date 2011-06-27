Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,773
|$11,743
|$13,555
|Clean
|$9,372
|$11,250
|$12,959
|Average
|$8,570
|$10,263
|$11,766
|Rough
|$7,768
|$9,277
|$10,573
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,403
|$14,919
|$17,232
|Clean
|$11,894
|$14,292
|$16,474
|Average
|$10,876
|$13,039
|$14,958
|Rough
|$9,857
|$11,785
|$13,441
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,366
|$13,358
|$15,197
|Clean
|$10,899
|$12,797
|$14,529
|Average
|$9,966
|$11,675
|$13,191
|Rough
|$9,033
|$10,552
|$11,854
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,306
|$13,452
|$15,430
|Clean
|$10,842
|$12,887
|$14,751
|Average
|$9,914
|$11,757
|$13,393
|Rough
|$8,986
|$10,627
|$12,035
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,920
|$14,352
|$16,588
|Clean
|$11,431
|$13,749
|$15,858
|Average
|$10,452
|$12,543
|$14,398
|Rough
|$9,474
|$11,337
|$12,939
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,289
|$13,433
|$15,408
|Clean
|$10,825
|$12,868
|$14,730
|Average
|$9,899
|$11,740
|$13,374
|Rough
|$8,972
|$10,611
|$12,018
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,105
|$13,179
|$15,090
|Clean
|$10,649
|$12,626
|$14,426
|Average
|$9,737
|$11,518
|$13,098
|Rough
|$8,826
|$10,411
|$11,771
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,697
|$12,763
|$14,665
|Clean
|$10,258
|$12,226
|$14,020
|Average
|$9,379
|$11,154
|$12,729
|Rough
|$8,501
|$10,082
|$11,439
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,110
|$13,186
|$15,098
|Clean
|$10,654
|$12,632
|$14,434
|Average
|$9,742
|$11,524
|$13,105
|Rough
|$8,830
|$10,416
|$11,776
Estimated values
2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,755
|$13,633
|$15,371
|Clean
|$11,273
|$13,061
|$14,695
|Average
|$10,308
|$11,915
|$13,342
|Rough
|$9,343
|$10,770
|$11,990