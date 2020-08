Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for Sale Near Me

Jim Marsh Kia - Las Vegas / Nevada

: CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 27,997! PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, iPod/MP3 Input. WHY BUY FROM US: Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Within the classic yet tastefully updated shape, there is ample passenger space, sensible ergonomics, a decently sized cargo hold and a suspension that provides an agreeable balance between sporty handling and a comfortable ride.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW7T7AT2EM803675

Stock: Z1424A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020