Personal Use Only : Yes

Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control . Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive 22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Personal Use Only : Yes

You may be interested in one of the following Saab searches: