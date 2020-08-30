Nissan Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- 101,839 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH6BM360077
Stock: DC119657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,399
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. Want a car with low miles? This Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 75,000. This Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual has been smoke free since when it was new. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual is equipped with a 3.5L 6 cyl engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual. Compare and see for yourself. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Catharpin. Convertible top in great condition. Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! A/C is ice cold! Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ36A84M252429
Stock: 11972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 Nissan 370Z14,872 miles2,251 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$28,998
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
Located 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH9JM520404
Stock: 19417916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,984 miles1,209 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$17,998
CarMax Southwest Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
Located 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH7AM302851
Stock: 19219201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.