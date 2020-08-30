Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Nissan 350Z TOURING ROADSTER Power Convertible 6-Speed Manual has 75,000 miles and has been smoke free. The vehicle has passed a multi-point inspection and has never suffered damage from a wreck. It is equipped with a 3.5L 6 cyl engine with sports suspension. All power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped model. The exterior and interior are in excellent condition. Convertible top in great condition. Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. Not a single dent or scratch. Power everything! A/C is ice cold!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ36A84M252429

Stock: 11972

Certified Pre-Owned: No

