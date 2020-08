Used 2014 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2014 MINI Cooper Hardtop. This 2014 MINI Cooper Hardtop comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With less than 40,612mi on this MINI Cooper Hardtop, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2014 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. Known for fun handling, efficient powertrains and extensive customization options, the growing range of MINI models offers something for just about everyone. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup. Prices for the MINI Cooper hardtop start at just under $20,000. Strengths of this model include Retro good looks, fuel economy, high performance S, and agile handling We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWXM7C54ET925760

Stock: ET925760

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020