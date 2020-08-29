Used 2014 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

636 listings
Cooper Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    51,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,388

    $4,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Dark Green
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    40,612 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,425

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    90,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $4,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    24,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,000

    $2,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Dark Green
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    24,575 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,998

    $1,167 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    51,524 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,999

    $1,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    13,945 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    75,907 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,495

    $725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Gray
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    35,436 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,500

    $658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    22,577 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    52,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,049

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    25,242 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Gray
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    63,306 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,290

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    59,314 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    67,208 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,989

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Orange
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    95,301 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,580

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper S

    36,765 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper

    57,580 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper

Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2
10 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
25,000 mile engine
Jon,08/28/2015
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
First of all, I bought the car brand new, knowing that I would put a lot of miles on it. The warranty seemed perfectly acceptable and we were very happy with the purchase. We put about 25,000 miles on this car in one year and we only brought it in for oil changes and recall repairs. So far, so good. The car handles well, gets good MPG, and does what we expect it to do. Then, the car broke down while my wife was driving through town, on her way home from work. The dealer took about one week to diagnose the problem, claiming the service department was short-handed. The following week, I was told that the turbo charger would need to be replaced, and when I checked in two days later, the engine also needed to be replaced. I have owned several new cars, and I have never had a problem with the engine in the first year of driving. In fact, I have never had engine problems within the first 100,000 miles of any engine. Naturally, I was concerned. I asked about replacement parts, and of course, the exact same OEM parts that had failed already were being installed. I tell them that's fine, but I would like to have an extended warranty so that these new parts, including the engine, would be covered for longer in case the same problem repeats. This was also denied. I have spoken to MINI USA several times, and there is nothing they will do that is not already covered. Please understand, the car is well within warranty and I have incurred no additional cost. Not yet, anyway. However, the car has been in the shop for three weeks now, and counting. Getting an extended warranty is pointless now, because I will be unloading this car at my earliest opportunity. I will replace my MINI with a reliable car, and never consider purchasing another in the future.
Report abuse
