  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,632$12,595$14,291
Clean$10,123$11,981$13,562
Average$9,105$10,753$12,102
Rough$8,086$9,525$10,643
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,704$12,519$14,094
Clean$10,191$11,909$13,375
Average$9,165$10,688$11,935
Rough$8,140$9,467$10,496
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,808$12,956$14,809
Clean$10,290$12,324$14,053
Average$9,255$11,061$12,541
Rough$8,219$9,798$11,028
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,146$12,047$13,689
Clean$9,660$11,460$12,990
Average$8,688$10,285$11,592
Rough$7,716$9,110$10,194
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,657$12,297$13,724
Clean$10,147$11,697$13,023
Average$9,126$10,498$11,622
Rough$8,105$9,299$10,220
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,072$11,898$13,477
Clean$9,589$11,318$12,789
Average$8,624$10,158$11,413
Rough$7,660$8,998$10,036
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,066$11,891$13,471
Clean$9,584$11,312$12,783
Average$8,620$10,152$11,407
Rough$7,656$8,993$10,032
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,248$13,471$15,388
Clean$10,709$12,814$14,603
Average$9,632$11,501$13,031
Rough$8,554$10,187$11,460
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,649$12,613$14,311
Clean$10,139$11,998$13,581
Average$9,119$10,768$12,119
Rough$8,098$9,538$10,658
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,272$11,087$12,652
Clean$8,827$10,546$12,006
Average$7,939$9,465$10,714
Rough$7,051$8,384$9,422
Sell my 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,546 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,546 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,546 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $7,051 to $12,652, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.