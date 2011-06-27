Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,632
|$12,595
|$14,291
|Clean
|$10,123
|$11,981
|$13,562
|Average
|$9,105
|$10,753
|$12,102
|Rough
|$8,086
|$9,525
|$10,643
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,704
|$12,519
|$14,094
|Clean
|$10,191
|$11,909
|$13,375
|Average
|$9,165
|$10,688
|$11,935
|Rough
|$8,140
|$9,467
|$10,496
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,808
|$12,956
|$14,809
|Clean
|$10,290
|$12,324
|$14,053
|Average
|$9,255
|$11,061
|$12,541
|Rough
|$8,219
|$9,798
|$11,028
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,146
|$12,047
|$13,689
|Clean
|$9,660
|$11,460
|$12,990
|Average
|$8,688
|$10,285
|$11,592
|Rough
|$7,716
|$9,110
|$10,194
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,657
|$12,297
|$13,724
|Clean
|$10,147
|$11,697
|$13,023
|Average
|$9,126
|$10,498
|$11,622
|Rough
|$8,105
|$9,299
|$10,220
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,072
|$11,898
|$13,477
|Clean
|$9,589
|$11,318
|$12,789
|Average
|$8,624
|$10,158
|$11,413
|Rough
|$7,660
|$8,998
|$10,036
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,066
|$11,891
|$13,471
|Clean
|$9,584
|$11,312
|$12,783
|Average
|$8,620
|$10,152
|$11,407
|Rough
|$7,656
|$8,993
|$10,032
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,248
|$13,471
|$15,388
|Clean
|$10,709
|$12,814
|$14,603
|Average
|$9,632
|$11,501
|$13,031
|Rough
|$8,554
|$10,187
|$11,460
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,649
|$12,613
|$14,311
|Clean
|$10,139
|$11,998
|$13,581
|Average
|$9,119
|$10,768
|$12,119
|Rough
|$8,098
|$9,538
|$10,658
Estimated values
2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,272
|$11,087
|$12,652
|Clean
|$8,827
|$10,546
|$12,006
|Average
|$7,939
|$9,465
|$10,714
|Rough
|$7,051
|$8,384
|$9,422