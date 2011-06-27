  1. Home
Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 MX-5 Miata
5(67%)4(11%)3(22%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
List Price
$16,000
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2500 miles in....what a great car

geoffb1, 10/07/2013
Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've been thinking at some point I am going to come to my senses and realize I've made a huge mistake buying a tiny 2 seat convertible. But then I find myself taking the long way home (again) so I can carve a few more turns with the fall foliage flashing by and the top down. And everything is right with the world. This car actually puts a smile on my face. It is an honest car that does what it is supposed to do. If your idea of a great car is one that does everything possible to insulate you from the job of driving walk away now. But if you truly enjoy feeling connected to the road and the machine....give one of these a test drive. On a sunny day. With the top down. Update - October 2016 - not a single thing has gone wrong with this car. Oil changes, filters, rotate the tires, drive. Everything still tight and rattle free. Added a Bluetooth adapter to pipe phone into audio system. Still a blast to drive. I'm going to keep this one a long time. April 2020 - zero repairs. Did wear a hole in drivers seat bolster, but mechanically no issues. Good quarantine escape machine.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2013 MX-5 Club Review

djflank, 02/18/2013
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
36 of 55 people found this review helpful

So today was probably the perfect scenario for driving the new 2013 Club spec Miata. Sun was shining, not a single cloud in the sky, and traffic was minimul. It took some getting used to with the short throw 6 speed amnual and the quick to react ABS. The 2.0 DOHC puts all 167 horses on the ground thanks to the 4.10 rear end. I am very particualr when it comes to sports cars, but this one kept me smiling. You already expect these sporty special editions to have a horrid ride quality, however mazda found a nice medium between comfort and harshness. I would Highly recomend this car to drivers who want to race the tracks on saturday, and enjoy small trips to the store on monday.

Mid Life Crisis Car

shumpie, 12/22/2013
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I always wanted a convertible. My Brother had owned a couple of these in the past. Doing research, I found buying used is no bargain, so I bought new. I love this car. Its fast enough, handles like a dream. The top stays down 90+% of the time, when its raining/ bad weather, I drive other car. Plan on keeping this for long time. This car is small and so am I, so its big enough, bigger people may have a problem here. The car is very very basic, although I got the convenience package;I recommend this. There are few things that I would like to have on this car, but the good so outnumber the bad...This is the cheapest convertible you can get, insurance is reasonable the most smiles per $/mile

Cruising

Russ, 10/13/2016
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great covertable for as big as i am. Didn't think i would fit at 265 lbs. Love the automatic hard top. Love the paddle shifters too. In and out of traffic is a breeze. Wish it had a little more power.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A pure sports car for not that much $$

desmolicious, 07/11/2014
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had my CS w 6 speed manual for about a year now. It really is a joy to drive - fun, engaging, the steering feel/handling balance is just right. Sports cars originally were simple, light, rear wheel drive, convertibles. This is that with the added bonus of being affordable and reliable. The seats don't seem like they would be comfortable for a long trip, but I was surprised - after a 10 hour drive (with stops) I was just fine. In comparison my BMW 330i's seats feel much better initially, but wear on me after a few hours. The trunk is small, but if you buy one of those custom made luggage sets online (mine was about $80), you can fit plenty for a week trip for two.

Research Similar Vehicles