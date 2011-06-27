Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

Great fun mikeandjudy , 10/29/2012 17 of 20 people found this review helpful My wife wanted this car and I did not. I went to the dealership and tried it out. It is hard to get into if you are used to driving a truck but once you get over that, the car is such a blast to drive. It is not oozing performance but the handling and responsiveness is better than many of the more expensive roadsters. The wind noise is not bad at all. I always saw this as a "girls car" but now I drive it more than she does. Will probably get my own one day. If you try it out with an open mind you will be pleasantly surprised and may even have some fun driving it. Report Abuse

Must buy for driving enthusiast, with reservations Happy Motorist , 11/16/2016 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my second MX-5 Miata. I first purchased a pre-owned 2007 GT model with soft top, automatic transmission and 30K miles on the clock. It was a great car. Drove her hard and she never let me down. Just a perfectly made, fun, zippy car. Now comes the 2012 model, which I have only owned for 5 weeks, and really loving every minute, but with some words of caution. First, as an MX-5 enthusiast, I know that the allure of the car has nothing to do with power. It's about enjoying the top-down experience on twisty roads, running through the gears and just enjoying the connection with the car. This 2012 GT w/ the PRHT and a 6-speed manual gearbox accomplishes those goals. However, the gear shifting is not as crisp as I had hoped. I'm thinking that a swap out of the transmission fluid as recommended on the Miata forums will solve that problem. The power is also unsatisfying. I know it's not about the power; but a few more horses would make this car close to perfect. Getting in and out of this car is a breeze with the hard top down; but you need to strengthen your core to crouch into the car with the top up. Listen, it's a small sports car. If you are expecting Cadillac or Lincoln levels of comfort, you are a confused car buyer. But if you are hefty in the midsection (which my wife tells me I am), or if you have a bad back, then get in and out of this car several times before you buy it. The engine noise is also too intrusive. Perhaps it's the crappy Bridgestone Potenza summer tires that came with the car. I'll swap them out for quality grand touring all season tires in the spring. I won't race this car like many MX-5 enthusiasts do, so all season grand touring tires will serve me best. It's also my daily driver, except in snow or ice, so I will take the extra comfort and sacrifice some performance. Even still, i know the noise levels are always going to be what they are; it just surprised me that my 2007 soft top seemed just a tad less loud than this model. But I digress. Power is pretty solid on the highway, passing with ease in 5th or 6th gear. Fuel economy is a mediocre 25-mpg combined [this is the NC, third generation, Miata; if you want great fuel economy and don't mind spending several thousand more, then get the latest ND model. I, for one, preferred the styling of this model and the dimensions. I almost can't believe Mazda made this car smaller. It's small enough, trust me. But on the whole, this car is just fun, especially when you're able to drive with the top down. If you've never owned or driven a convertible before, then you need to. It's really a great experience that will put a smile on your face. The Miata is particularly good at doing that because it's driving dynamics are just so darn good, even with the few minor complaints noted in this review. These cars are super reliable, and can be had for a reasonable price. I purchased mine for $17,500 with just under 16K miles on the clock. Considering this car was in mint condition, and had the premium and suspension packages, I would say it's a steal! Happy motoring. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Zoom Zooming cynduhrella , 01/18/2015 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After losing my 1991 to flood damage I researched a replacement for two years. Decided on the 2012 PRHT .. Im in heaven.. The Bose Stereo Kicks .. Dont know why they stated other wise. The car runs smoother than a babies buttocks and handles better than expected. This was a Fantastic choice for an upgrade from an NA.. When the time comes, I will go & get another NA..as I do miss the retractable headlights & the simplicity of the the first Miatas made.

Midlife crisis at 69! Baby Boomer , 05/02/2017 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had never had a sports car, despite my being a car guy. They were always too impractical. But I saw this car at a local dealer, drove it, and fell in love. It is like a perfect vintage car, with Japanese reliability, but with wonderful sounds, sensations, and fun. This car makes running errands a joy. Stuff to consider: 1) This is an extra car, and it needs to be driven 60-80 miles a week to keep charged. Failure to hold a charge has been my only real problem, and I have found that a battery tender (20 bucks) is very useful. I have replaced the battery provided by the dealer with a premium one, and while the problem still exists, the situation is much better. 2) I love the hardtop, because around here, near Philadelphia, it gets cold in the winter. I stay away from the snow, but otherwise use it regularly. I bought Michelin all-weathers, and they work fine. 3) Driving on the freeways/Interstates, etc., is not what the car is for. It's okay, but if that's your movie, get something else. 4) Apparently, the average age of a Mazda buyer is 60. Partly this is because people can't drive stick any more, and I have had friends who have had bad experiences with parking lot attendants. Apparently, then, this is a car from another age. Sad, but, meanwhile, I'm a happy camper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value