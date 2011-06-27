  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,955$11,524$13,570
Clean$8,471$10,891$12,789
Average$7,503$9,625$11,226
Rough$6,536$8,359$9,663
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,203$10,615$12,534
Clean$7,760$10,032$11,812
Average$6,874$8,865$10,368
Rough$5,987$7,699$8,925
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,561$11,054$13,039
Clean$8,098$10,447$12,288
Average$7,173$9,232$10,786
Rough$6,248$8,017$9,285
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,811$11,522$13,676
Clean$8,335$10,889$12,889
Average$7,383$9,623$11,313
Rough$6,431$8,357$9,738
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,208$11,752$13,781
Clean$8,710$11,106$12,987
Average$7,715$9,815$11,400
Rough$6,720$8,524$9,813
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,613$11,117$13,110
Clean$8,148$10,506$12,355
Average$7,217$9,284$10,845
Rough$6,286$8,063$9,335
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,174$11,983$14,215
Clean$8,678$11,324$13,397
Average$7,687$10,008$11,760
Rough$6,696$8,691$10,122
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,456$10,786$12,643
Clean$7,999$10,193$11,915
Average$7,085$9,008$10,459
Rough$6,172$7,823$9,003
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,894$15,894$18,301
Clean$12,197$15,021$17,247
Average$10,804$13,274$15,139
Rough$9,411$11,528$13,032
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,750$11,280$13,294
Clean$8,277$10,660$12,528
Average$7,332$9,420$10,997
Rough$6,386$8,181$9,466
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,652$10,860$12,624
Clean$8,184$10,263$11,897
Average$7,249$9,070$10,443
Rough$6,315$7,877$8,990
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,489$9,766$11,576
Clean$7,084$9,230$10,910
Average$6,275$8,156$9,576
Rough$5,466$7,083$8,243
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,084 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,230 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $5,466 to $11,576, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.