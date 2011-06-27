Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,955
|$11,524
|$13,570
|Clean
|$8,471
|$10,891
|$12,789
|Average
|$7,503
|$9,625
|$11,226
|Rough
|$6,536
|$8,359
|$9,663
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,203
|$10,615
|$12,534
|Clean
|$7,760
|$10,032
|$11,812
|Average
|$6,874
|$8,865
|$10,368
|Rough
|$5,987
|$7,699
|$8,925
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,561
|$11,054
|$13,039
|Clean
|$8,098
|$10,447
|$12,288
|Average
|$7,173
|$9,232
|$10,786
|Rough
|$6,248
|$8,017
|$9,285
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,811
|$11,522
|$13,676
|Clean
|$8,335
|$10,889
|$12,889
|Average
|$7,383
|$9,623
|$11,313
|Rough
|$6,431
|$8,357
|$9,738
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,208
|$11,752
|$13,781
|Clean
|$8,710
|$11,106
|$12,987
|Average
|$7,715
|$9,815
|$11,400
|Rough
|$6,720
|$8,524
|$9,813
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,613
|$11,117
|$13,110
|Clean
|$8,148
|$10,506
|$12,355
|Average
|$7,217
|$9,284
|$10,845
|Rough
|$6,286
|$8,063
|$9,335
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,174
|$11,983
|$14,215
|Clean
|$8,678
|$11,324
|$13,397
|Average
|$7,687
|$10,008
|$11,760
|Rough
|$6,696
|$8,691
|$10,122
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,456
|$10,786
|$12,643
|Clean
|$7,999
|$10,193
|$11,915
|Average
|$7,085
|$9,008
|$10,459
|Rough
|$6,172
|$7,823
|$9,003
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,894
|$15,894
|$18,301
|Clean
|$12,197
|$15,021
|$17,247
|Average
|$10,804
|$13,274
|$15,139
|Rough
|$9,411
|$11,528
|$13,032
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,750
|$11,280
|$13,294
|Clean
|$8,277
|$10,660
|$12,528
|Average
|$7,332
|$9,420
|$10,997
|Rough
|$6,386
|$8,181
|$9,466
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,652
|$10,860
|$12,624
|Clean
|$8,184
|$10,263
|$11,897
|Average
|$7,249
|$9,070
|$10,443
|Rough
|$6,315
|$7,877
|$8,990
Estimated values
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,489
|$9,766
|$11,576
|Clean
|$7,084
|$9,230
|$10,910
|Average
|$6,275
|$8,156
|$9,576
|Rough
|$5,466
|$7,083
|$8,243