Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,226
|$8,437
|$9,964
|Clean
|$5,803
|$7,862
|$9,253
|Average
|$4,958
|$6,711
|$7,832
|Rough
|$4,113
|$5,561
|$6,411
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,602
|$9,032
|$10,707
|Clean
|$6,154
|$8,416
|$9,944
|Average
|$5,258
|$7,185
|$8,417
|Rough
|$4,362
|$5,953
|$6,890
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,309
|$8,661
|$10,282
|Clean
|$5,881
|$8,071
|$9,549
|Average
|$5,024
|$6,890
|$8,083
|Rough
|$4,168
|$5,709
|$6,616
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,044
|$8,316
|$9,882
|Clean
|$5,634
|$7,749
|$9,178
|Average
|$4,814
|$6,615
|$7,768
|Rough
|$3,993
|$5,481
|$6,359
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,346
|$8,535
|$10,049
|Clean
|$5,916
|$7,953
|$9,332
|Average
|$5,054
|$6,789
|$7,899
|Rough
|$4,193
|$5,626
|$6,466
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,755
|$9,400
|$11,220
|Clean
|$6,297
|$8,759
|$10,420
|Average
|$5,380
|$7,478
|$8,820
|Rough
|$4,463
|$6,196
|$7,219
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,449
|$8,838
|$10,486
|Clean
|$6,011
|$8,236
|$9,738
|Average
|$5,136
|$7,031
|$8,242
|Rough
|$4,261
|$5,826
|$6,747
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,038
|$9,782
|$11,670
|Clean
|$6,561
|$9,116
|$10,838
|Average
|$5,605
|$7,782
|$9,173
|Rough
|$4,650
|$6,448
|$7,509
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,305
|$7,343
|$8,746
|Clean
|$4,945
|$6,842
|$8,123
|Average
|$4,225
|$5,841
|$6,875
|Rough
|$3,505
|$4,840
|$5,628
Estimated values
2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,952
|$9,257
|$10,855
|Clean
|$6,480
|$8,626
|$10,081
|Average
|$5,537
|$7,364
|$8,533
|Rough
|$4,593
|$6,102
|$6,985