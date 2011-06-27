  1. Home
Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Navigator # 7 !!

Bill tyndal, 11/02/2015
L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

After 6 navigators starting in 1997 I have had only one mantinence issues in all 7 Navigators. It was fixed promptly and professionally. You just put gas in them and drive ... Very reliable !!! Very comfortable ,spacious & safe. Good value for the price. Can't beat them !!

best vehicle in town

jac demott, 12/12/2016
4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

you can't find a better suv

Tired of every day living

Jt oneill, 05/29/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We've had three navigators this was our second one... loved it best truck we ever had next to our current newest one, we have had large suv's like this for twenty years and never had a problem.

