Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
Navigator # 7 !!
Bill tyndal, 11/02/2015
L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful
After 6 navigators starting in 1997 I have had only one mantinence issues in all 7 Navigators. It was fixed promptly and professionally. You just put gas in them and drive ... Very reliable !!! Very comfortable ,spacious & safe. Good value for the price. Can't beat them !!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
best vehicle in town
jac demott, 12/12/2016
4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
you can't find a better suv
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Tired of every day living
Jt oneill, 05/29/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
We've had three navigators this was our second one... loved it best truck we ever had next to our current newest one, we have had large suv's like this for twenty years and never had a problem.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator
Related Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator