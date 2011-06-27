Estimated values
2013 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,694
|$17,382
|$19,683
|Clean
|$14,082
|$16,644
|$18,808
|Average
|$12,858
|$15,168
|$17,058
|Rough
|$11,634
|$13,692
|$15,308
Estimated values
2013 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,071
|$16,676
|$18,907
|Clean
|$13,485
|$15,968
|$18,066
|Average
|$12,313
|$14,552
|$16,385
|Rough
|$11,141
|$13,136
|$14,704
Estimated values
2013 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,468
|$15,907
|$17,997
|Clean
|$12,907
|$15,232
|$17,197
|Average
|$11,785
|$13,881
|$15,597
|Rough
|$10,663
|$12,530
|$13,996
Estimated values
2013 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,807
|$17,472
|$19,754
|Clean
|$14,191
|$16,730
|$18,876
|Average
|$12,957
|$15,246
|$17,119
|Rough
|$11,724
|$13,762
|$15,363