Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Sweet Ride for my 5 girls. Warren , 07/23/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the best large SUV for the money. I'm 6'1", and I can sit comfortably in the 3rd row. Plus the seats fold flat. The competition simply could not measure up to that. Sync is awesome. Bluetooth phone just works and the voice navigation system is very nice. For the most part, the interior is first rate, with nice leather throughout. It's a very nice car slathered in luxury, and the best value in it's class, and I'm glad made the purchase. Report Abuse

We love our 2010 Navigator ander580 , 12/05/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We needed an SUV to replace our minivan. We considered the Infiniti QX56, Yukon Denali, and Ford Expedition. We bought the Navigator because it had every feature we wanted, including fold flat seats, front and rear parking sensors, air conditioned seats, and roomy third row seat. The ownership experience to date has been fabulous. This is definitely the best vehicle we've had. It tows our boat well and the cabin is a quiet comfort zone. My wife and I both want to drive it - that's the only problem so far. Report Abuse

Wasn't too bad until the 5.4 "death rattle" brian selai , 03/30/2016 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought the vehicle certified used in 2012. Wife happy with vehicle until last month. 140,000 miles and engine dropped a cylinder. Apparently the 5.4 triton has a bad reputation for this. After several hundred dollars in palliative attempts, it was recommended by a Ford garage to just replace the engine due to its reputation. Only other issues were the running boards needed serviced at about 80,000 miles, the air blender occasionally makes the rattle related to plastic teeth failure. Headlamps are pricey to replace also plan on several hundred when they fail. Another issue should be the limited illumination of the high beams. Really no better than regular headlamps. Not convinced we would buy another. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A money looser t , 11/19/2015 L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Glad we purchased this used a 2010 in 2013. at that time it had already lost $ 30,000 from it's original value. it is now 2015 and we found out it lost another $ 10,000 in value from date of our purchase...So if you want to loose $ 40,000 in value for a vehicle in less than 6 full years go ahead and throw your money away. We will be purchasing a Toyota which holds it's value a lot better than this Lincoln. This vehicle, on the other hand is a great towing vehicle for our 34' Travel trailer, and did great in our last 2 winters of heavy snow here in norther Indiana where we get lake effect snow. We have had about $ 2,000 in repairs out of our pocket since purchasing, (bad brakes, battery, oil leak, computer problems) some were covered with the "ford certified" some where NOT. We won't waste our money on a certified car again. The car had 46,000 miles when we purchased it and they had never replaced the brake pads! The MPG is a lot better than we had hoped for at 16 city/20 highway Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse