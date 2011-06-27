Estimated values
2010 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,561
|$9,224
|$10,370
|Clean
|$7,159
|$8,722
|$9,777
|Average
|$6,355
|$7,719
|$8,592
|Rough
|$5,551
|$6,716
|$7,406
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,806
|$9,887
|$11,311
|Clean
|$7,391
|$9,350
|$10,664
|Average
|$6,561
|$8,275
|$9,371
|Rough
|$5,731
|$7,200
|$8,078
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,977
|$9,680
|$10,855
|Clean
|$7,553
|$9,153
|$10,234
|Average
|$6,705
|$8,101
|$8,993
|Rough
|$5,857
|$7,048
|$7,753
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,138
|$9,031
|$10,325
|Clean
|$6,759
|$8,540
|$9,735
|Average
|$6,000
|$7,558
|$8,555
|Rough
|$5,241
|$6,576
|$7,375