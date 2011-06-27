Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews

Solid B+ Performer Dallas owners 8/2009 , 10/04/2010 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Owners for over a year now. Great highway cruiser (frequent 2-5 hr trips); very quiet and comfortable. Front seats are superb! Very nice instrument display, especially when driving at night. Storage b/t seats is very nice idea and quite convenient. Very nice balance b/t handling and ride - I laugh every time I see discussion about "handling" and SUVs - if you want sports car handling - buy a sports car! The RX is a very good choice for those wanting comfort with a healthy dose of versatility. Report Abuse

T'was a wonderful vehicle! Mark , 02/01/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I loved my 2010 RX350, but recently traded in for a 2017 RX350 solely because I'm (according to my wife) spoiled. It had 123,480 miles on it an rode and drove like it was new. No mechanical problems, no squeaks or rattles, nothing. (Heck, when I traded my 2004 RX 350 for the 2010 it was just as good). My only gripe about the 2010 was there was no overhead place to secure sunglasses and the location of the USB and other charging ports (cigarette lighter style plug in) was very awkward (in the inside BOTTOM of the console). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Don't believe the few bad reviews huntid , 07/02/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Do not believe the few bad reviews here. I STRONGLY believe, in my opinion only, that these are spies from the other car companies, the closest competitors writing some of this nonsense. Just a warning. Use your common sense. I have owned the car for almost a year now. Fact: it is the smoothest and quietest SUV you can buy. People are posting that it's a little trucky but there is a little truth to that, but please note this is the best of all competitors out there. Fact: center console does fail miserably in design. But, I can live with it. I just drove to the Sequioas and a new X5 overheated, I just zoomed by laughing. Fact: Lexus is the most reliable car available

FANTASTIC Frank Miller , 12/04/2010 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned several different new auto- mobiles and this is definitely the finest of them all. I have 10000 miles on it and haven't had to do anything but regular service. It is a combination of quality and pride of ownership. The satisfaction of owning a car that you can get in and go without worrying what needs to be fixed is wonderful. I feel that it is the finest car on the road for me. I love my RX 350. I would recommend it to anyone! The quality is worth the extra money!