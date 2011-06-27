Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews
Solid B+ Performer
Owners for over a year now. Great highway cruiser (frequent 2-5 hr trips); very quiet and comfortable. Front seats are superb! Very nice instrument display, especially when driving at night. Storage b/t seats is very nice idea and quite convenient. Very nice balance b/t handling and ride - I laugh every time I see discussion about "handling" and SUVs - if you want sports car handling - buy a sports car! The RX is a very good choice for those wanting comfort with a healthy dose of versatility.
T’was a wonderful vehicle!
I loved my 2010 RX350, but recently traded in for a 2017 RX350 solely because I’m (according to my wife) spoiled. It had 123,480 miles on it an rode and drove like it was new. No mechanical problems, no squeaks or rattles, nothing. (Heck, when I traded my 2004 RX 350 for the 2010 it was just as good). My only gripe about the 2010 was there was no overhead place to secure sunglasses and the location of the USB and other charging ports (cigarette lighter style plug in) was very awkward (in the inside BOTTOM of the console).
Don't believe the few bad reviews
Do not believe the few bad reviews here. I STRONGLY believe, in my opinion only, that these are spies from the other car companies, the closest competitors writing some of this nonsense. Just a warning. Use your common sense. I have owned the car for almost a year now. Fact: it is the smoothest and quietest SUV you can buy. People are posting that it's a little trucky but there is a little truth to that, but please note this is the best of all competitors out there. Fact: center console does fail miserably in design. But, I can live with it. I just drove to the Sequioas and a new X5 overheated, I just zoomed by laughing. Fact: Lexus is the most reliable car available
FANTASTIC
I have owned several different new auto- mobiles and this is definitely the finest of them all. I have 10000 miles on it and haven't had to do anything but regular service. It is a combination of quality and pride of ownership. The satisfaction of owning a car that you can get in and go without worrying what needs to be fixed is wonderful. I feel that it is the finest car on the road for me. I love my RX 350. I would recommend it to anyone! The quality is worth the extra money!
Love the Rx 350
I have driven the Lexus RX series for over seven years now. I will never drive another car again. It has to be the smoothest ride that a car can deliever. The luxurious feel it provides and it is so spacious that you never feel smooshed no matter if you have a full car load or just two people. Everybody who drives my car always states how nice it is to drive and it is not the least bit bumpy. I highly recommend the Lexus RX series to anybody. It never disappoints. I bought this one at the Lexus in Watertown. I will say it started out as a rough transaction but they have gone above and beyond to make the customer happy. I would recommend them, especially Steve. Very helpful and considerate.
- 2020 LC 500