Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 RX 350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque257 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
Sports Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood and Leather Steering Wheel and Shift Knobyes
Heads Up Displayyes
Navigation Systemyes
Accessory Connectoryes
Espresso Bird's-Eye Maple Wood Accentsyes
12-Speaker Premium Audio System for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
12-Speaker Premium Audio System for Navigationyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Mark Levinson Audioyes
Backup Monitor (Rearview Mirror Screen)yes
Brown Walnut Wood Accentsyes
Dual-Screen Rear Seat Entertainment w/Navigation System Packageyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All Season Tiresyes
Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyes
Measurements
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4178 lbs.
Gross weight5560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Angle of approach28.6 degrees
Maximum payload1382 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length187.8 in.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Almond Metallic
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Cerulean Blue Metallic
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Truffle Mica
  • Black Sapphire Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Smoky Granite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Parchment Perforated, premium leather
  • Black Perforated, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray Perforated, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles