Lexus' small luxury SUV, the NX, is fully redesigned for 2022. There are a number of enhancements, such as a roomier interior and a new infotainment system that's easier to use. Also on the highlight list is the all-new 2022 Lexus NX 450h+.
2022 Lexus NX 450h+
- New plug-in hybrid version of the redesigned NX SUV
- Estimated 0-60 mph in 6 seconds; 36 miles of EV range
- New interior design and infotainment system
- 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation
The NX450h+'s powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine combined with plug-in hybrid componentry and standard all-wheel drive. Lexus hasn't specified the combined output, but we believe this is the same powertrain that drives the Toyota RAV4 Prime, an SUV that shares a common platform with the NX. In the Toyota, the gas engine and electric motors combine to produce 302 horsepower. As a further tipoff, Lexus says the NX 450h+ accelerates from 0-60 mph in about 6 seconds, which is very similar to the RAV4 Prime's acceleration time. This should make the 450h+ the quickest model in the NX lineup, which includes the base NX 250, the turbocharged NX 350 and the regular hybrid 350h.
The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.
The Lexus NX 450h+ comes with a ton of cool tech features. All models are equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, so you can access your smartphone's entertainment and map apps without having to plug in. On the options list is a 10-inch head-up display that projects useful information onto the windshield for easy viewing. The available navigation system is now cloud-based, which Lexus says allows for more accurate mapping. The system even recognizes when you're about to enter an area with low 4G coverage, and will download maps in advance so navigation is uninterrupted.
The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is an intriguing addition to the NX lineup. It's quicker than all of its stablemates, yet offers impressive EV range and rapid charging. The new NX's enhanced technology and driver aids just sweeten the deal.
