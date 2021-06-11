The NX 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV. Lexus offered a hybrid NX in the previous generation model, the NX 350h, and continues to do so for this new model. But this is the first time you can get a plug-in hybrid. That means you can charge the hybrid battery by plugging it into an outlet or charging station and drive a short distance using all-electric power instead of the engine. If you charge often and primarily drive the NX around town, it'll be quite a while between gas station fill-ups.

The NX 450h+ is one of just a few small luxury SUVs that offer plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 are the most notable alternatives. While Lexus hasn't released an official price as of this writing, we estimate the 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ will start around $47,000. Look for it to arrive at Lexus dealerships in the fall of 2021.