Estimated values
2003 Lexus RX 300 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,759
|$4,170
|$4,910
|Clean
|$2,527
|$3,816
|$4,499
|Average
|$2,062
|$3,110
|$3,675
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,403
|$2,852
Estimated values
2003 Lexus RX 300 AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,875
|$4,346
|$5,117
|Clean
|$2,633
|$3,977
|$4,688
|Average
|$2,148
|$3,241
|$3,830
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,505
|$2,972