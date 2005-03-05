Used 2003 Lexus RX 300
- Well-appointed interior, perfect road manners, excellent crash test results, optional four-wheel drive.
- Allergic to major off-highway work, cumbersome LCD screen in center of dash, feels more like a minivan than an SUV.
Looks like an SUV (sort of). Drives like a car. That's why this is Lexus' best-selling vehicle.
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus RX 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought new a 2003 Lexus RX300 and have owned it for 16 years. It has183,000 miles and the car has been rock solid! Still drives like a champ, comfortable, quiet, and it has been rock solid for reliability. NO major issues.
I had my RX300 for 5 years now, it has 175k miles and still drive like new, no problem of any kind , just oil change and brake in 3 years tires still good after 3 years of heavy driving, smooth ride, ok on fuel, AC and heating is great accelerate good for AWD , reliable, I had a lot of cars in my live Jeep, BMWs, Kia, Honda, Nissan X terra , ford, Montero, Mercedes Isuzo , Hyundai this Lexus IS the best if u find one buy it no matter what is the miles on it it will last for ever
My last Lexus, I sold with less than 100k somewhat in fear that it was getting old. I see it now and then and it appears to be moving along just fine. My 2002 RX just turned 130k and it running strong. It has the parking lot dings and a few scrapes on the bumper but aside from that, I plan on pushing it to it's limit. When it comes to Santa Fe snow, it's a champ and have told my wife, I would get another based on its ability to handle the snow pack and lack of street clean up. I've had other 4 wd and even my old Trooper can't compare. I would have to say it's been the best vehicle I've owned. I would highly recommend even buying a good used one. Look forward writing you when I hit 200K.
Over all the RX 300 is a very good car! It is easy to drive as the steering feels effortless. The design is good but needs some refinements such as more room. The ride is stiffer than the MDX. Fuel economy is fair at best.
|AWD 4dr SUV
3.0L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|220 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Fwd 4dr SUV
3.0L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|220 hp @ 5800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Lexus RX 300 a good car?
Is the Lexus RX 300 reliable?
Is the 2003 Lexus RX 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Lexus RX 300?
The least-expensive 2003 Lexus RX 300 is the 2003 Lexus RX 300 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,125.
Other versions include:
- AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $36,925
- Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $35,125
What are the different models of Lexus RX 300?
Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 Overview
The Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 is offered in the following submodels: RX 300 SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2003 Lexus RX 300?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Lexus RX 300 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 RX 300 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 RX 300.
What's a good price for a New 2003 Lexus RX 300?
Which 2003 Lexus RX 300s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Lexus RX 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2003 RX 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 189958 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Lexus RX 300.
Can't find a new 2003 Lexus RX 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RX 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,998.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,668.
