  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 300
  4. Used 2003 Lexus RX 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 RX 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,125
See RX 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Torque222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,125
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,125
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,125
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,125
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Curb weight3715 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
  • Blue Vapor Metallic
  • Mineral Green Opalescent
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • White Gold Crystal
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,125
P225/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,125
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RX 300 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles