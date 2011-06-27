  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Niro EV
  4. 2021 Kia Niro EV

2021 Kia Niro EV

MSRP range: $39,090 - $44,650
Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV Profile Shown
+27
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Niro
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
MSRP$40,265
Edmunds suggests you pay$39,632
What Should I Pay
11 for sale near you

2021 Kia Niro EV Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Lots of standard safety features
  • Suitable amount of range for an affordable EV
  • Fun to drive thanks to zippy acceleration and secure handling
  • Clever interior storage options
  • All-wheel drive isn't available despite SUV styling
  • EX trim gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Remote start feature allows for heating or cooling of the cabin
  • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Save as much as $950 with Edmunds

2021 Kia Niro EV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Niro EV.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2021 Kia Niro EV video

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: We first saw the Kia Niro EV, as it'll be known in the US, back at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. Now, nine months later, it's making its debut in production form here in Paris, and we're told it'll be in US dealerships next year. Apart from a new grill and a bit of blue detail, it looks pretty much like any other Niro, which I think is a good thing. It doesn't feel the need to shout about its eco-pretensions. It should be effective, though. Kia's claiming a range around 240 miles, which will be highly competitive up against rivals like the Chevy Volt and Nissan LEAF. Inside, you get a bit more blue detailing, an extra storage box where the gear stick once was, and this 7-inch touch screen has been reconfigured with more information. There's even a function that allows you to calculate how much carbon dioxide you save by choosing EV compared with a gasoline alternative, so you can feel extra smug and self-righteous.

2019 Kia Niro EV | First Look | Paris Auto Show

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Kia Niro EV, but since the 2021 Kia Niro EV is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$39,090
Battery & Range
EPA KWh/100 mi.: 30
Time To Charge Battery (At 240V): 9.5 hr.
EPA Electricity Range: 239 mi.
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 172.2 in. / Height: 61.8 in. / Width: 71.1 in.
Curb Weight: 3854 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started

FAQ

Is the Kia Niro EV a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Niro EV both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Niro EV energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Niro EV gets an EPA-estimated 112 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro EV has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro EV. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Kia Niro EV?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Niro EV:

  • EX trim gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Remote start feature allows for heating or cooling of the cabin
  • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Kia Niro EV reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Niro EV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro EV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro EV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Kia Niro EV a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Kia Niro EV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Niro EV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Niro EV?

The least-expensive 2021 Kia Niro EV is the 2021 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,090.

Other versions include:

  • EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $39,090
  • EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $44,650
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Niro EV?

If you're interested in the Kia Niro EV, the next question is, which Niro EV model is right for you? Niro EV variants include EX 4dr SUV (electric DD), and EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD). For a full list of Niro EV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Kia Niro EV

2021 Kia Niro EV Overview

The 2021 Kia Niro EV is offered in the following submodels: Niro EV SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV (electric DD), and EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD). The 2021 Kia Niro EV comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2021 Kia Niro EV comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Kia Niro EV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Kia Niro EV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Niro EV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Kia Niro EV and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Niro EV featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Kia Niro EV?

2021 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD)

The 2021 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,265. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $633 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $633 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,632.

The average savings for the 2021 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 1.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2021 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2021 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)

The 2021 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,825. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $950 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $950 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,875.

The average savings for the 2021 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 2.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2021 Kia Niro EVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Kia Niro EV for sale near. There are currently 13 new 2021 Niro EVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,520 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Kia Niro EV.

Can't find a new 2021 Kia Niro EVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,351.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Kia Niro EV?

2021 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel
112 compined MPG,
123 city MPG/102 highway MPG

2021 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel
112 compined MPG,
123 city MPG/102 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG112
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger Volume115.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase106.3 in.
Length172.2 in.
Width71.1 in.
Height61.8 in.
Curb Weight3854 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Kia Niro EV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

Related 2021 Kia Niro EV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended