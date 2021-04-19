  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $70,000 (estimated)
2022 Audi Q8
  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the first Q8 generation introduced for the 2019 model year
2022 Audi Q8 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/19/2021
What is the Q8?

The 2022 Q8 is a midsize two-row SUV that sits near the top of Audi's lineup alongside the three-row Q7. The Q8 was just introduced a few years ago as a more stylish and sporty version of the Q7. Like all other Audis, the Q8 is loaded with tech and has a premium feel that's difficult to replicate. Combine that with sharp handling and a comfortable ride, and you get a well-rounded SUV that sacrifices some of the Q7's utility for a sportier look and feel. The Q8 was just introduced a few years back, so we don't expect any significant changes for 2022.

The Q8 competes against a handful of so-called SUV coupes including the BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. While we slightly prefer the GLE over the Q8, the Audi manages to eclipse most other luxury SUVs in its class. If you're itching for performance in a practical package, the V8-powered SQ8 and RS Q8 are hugely entertaining and fare well against performance SUVs from Mercedes-AMG and BMW's M performance division.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Audi Q8 is one of the more practical SUV coupes on sale today, striking a good balance between style and utility. It's also loaded with tech and driver aids, making it one of our favorite luxury SUVs around.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Audi Q8.

