Used 2012 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

556 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Panamera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 556 listings
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera in White
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera

    125,142 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $17,997

    $2,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera 4

    67,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,490

    $4,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera

    34,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,399

    $3,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera 4

    119,312 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,997

    $1,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    41,343 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,988

    $2,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo in White
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    63,143 miles

    $42,991

    $915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    89,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,950

    $1,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera 4

    39,047 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,900

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Gray
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    58,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,777

    $1,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera

    69,095 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $25,988

    $438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera

    47,145 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera

    59,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $31,590

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera S in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera S

    71,690 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 in White
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera 4

    52,461 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $34,750

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera 4

    100,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,997

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera S in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera S

    46,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,987

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera 4

    76,948 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Panamera 4

    56,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Panamera searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 556 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2012 Porsche Panamera

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Panamera

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Panamera
Overall Consumer Rating
4.56 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Great sports car
jimcbr,08/31/2011
Really great car, shockingly so. It's a very comfortable 4 door sedan, decent headroom, comfortable, usable seats, both front and rear, smooth and quiet ride, nice interior. At the same time, it has absolutely unreal, incredible sports car handling. The only car I've ever driven that handled the road as well as the Panamera was a 360 Modena. But that was a very noisy 2 seater, you could feel every bump on the road, difficult to get in an out of, etc. Amazing, they basically took a Ferrari and made it pleasant to drive, with virtually no degradation in performance.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Panamera
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Porsche Panamera info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.