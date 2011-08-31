Used 2012 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 125,142 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,997$2,675 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2012 Porsche Panamera 4dr features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Carrara White with a Not Specified Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A77CL071868
Stock: F92334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-08-2017
- 67,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,490$4,391 Below Market
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72CL013487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,399$3,497 Below Market
Porsche Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79CL019867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,312 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,997$1,594 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2012 Porsche Panamera 4dr 4dr Hatchback features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is RED with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A71CL010385
Stock: # W010385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 41,343 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,988$2,486 Below Market
Motorcars of Denver - Centennial / Colorado
**RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% W.A.C.**WE ARE OPEN WITH NORMAL HOURS**VERY RARE CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE**BURMESTER PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM**SPORT PACKAGE WITH DASH MOUNTED CHRONOGRAPH**CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL**PORSCHE BLACKED OUT HEADLIGHTS**HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS**2OWNER**FULLY INSPECTED**CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT** Performance,? prestige,? and luxury...you can have it all in our 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo AWD Sedan in elegant Basalt Black Metallic. This remarkably fast 4 door sedan puts other sports cars to shame - proving that practicality and luxury can also be exhilarating! Powered by a Twin TurboCharged 4.8 Liter V8 that provides a monstrous 500hp on demand while teamed with a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination moves our Panamera with authority,? launching it from 0 to 60mph in an astonishing 3.7 seconds with responsive steering,? powerful brakes and attaining near 23mpg on the open road. Heads will turn as you slide this Sedan into your VIP parking space. Undeniably unique,? our Panamera Turbo is enhanced by 19-inch wheels,? LED daytime running lights and an attractive rear spoiler. The masterfully crafted Turbo cabin greets you with comfortable leather and suede heated/cooled power-adjustable seats,? a cooled glovebox,? and dual-zone automatic climate control. Everyone will enjoy ample leg room,? cargo space and the stellar view from the sunroof as you stay seamlessly connected with Bluetooth,? premium color navigation,? a rearview camera,? and a 14-speaker Bose surround sound system. Peace of mind comes standard as our Porsche Panamera has been meticulously designed with advanced safety features. This accomplished,? impeccable sedan offers one-of-a-kind luxury and the ultimate in performance. There is no substitute. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . **RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% W.A.C.**WE ARE OPEN WITH NORMAL HOURS**VERY RARE CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE**BURMESTER PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM**SPORT PACKAGE WITH DASH MOUNTED CHRONOGRAPH**CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL**PORSCHE BLACKED OUT HEADLIGHTS**HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS**2OWNER**FULLY INSPECTED**CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT**. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes. While we try to make sure that all prices posted here are accurate at all times,? we cannot be responsible for typographical and other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate,? up-to-the-minute information; however,? it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical,? pricing,? product information,? advertising or shipping errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval,? which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A76CL090406
Stock: N9443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- 63,143 miles
$42,991$915 Below Market
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Carrara White/ Black Full Leather. Sport Chrono Package Turbo, Seat Ventilation Front, 20" 911 Turbo II Wheels, ParkAssist Front and Rear with Reversing Camera, Interior Lighting, Four-Zone Climate Control, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A70CL090157
Stock: P1774D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 89,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,950$1,949 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo Gray AWD 4.8L V8 DI DOHC 32V Recent Arrival!AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Porsche Communication Management w/Navigation, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A7XCL090750
Stock: PA9720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900$836 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan
2012 Porsche Panamera 4 4D Hatchback, 3.6L V6 DI 24V, 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), AWD, Amethyst Metallic, Cognac w/Natural Leather Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Amethyst Metallic AWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.6L V6 DI 24V4D Hatchback**** The # 1 Goal at Feldman Chevy of Novi is the Customer ! Have confidence that we are taking every precaution to insure you will have a sanitized Vehicle and minimal contact with Sales and the delivery process . Allow us to work with any of your needs , to make you most Comfortable in these different times . We have priced all of our units with the best price , also we have have some awesome rates . Thank You and be SAFE !! 18/26 City/Highway MPG** FIND IT @ FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NOVI 248-289-3789, CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND INTERNET PRICE** MUST FINANCE WITH ONE OF OUR LENDERS , THAT HAVE VERY COMPETITIVE RATES ** WILL NOT FIND UNITS PRICED MORE AGGRESSIVE !!!*** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** ** INTERNET SALE PRICE IS THE BASE PRICE **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A78CL019505
Stock: PMT133876A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 58,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$42,777$1,207 Below Market
Rairdon's FIAT Of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A70CL090790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,095 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$25,988$438 Below Market
Cars N Toyz - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70CL071615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,145 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,995
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
2012 Porsche Panamera local Dallas Car 47000 miles meticulously serviced with Clean Carfax.Exterior:Platinum Silver MetallicInterior:Black Panamera Turbo Wheels,Wheel Center with Color Crest Park Assist Front and Rear Sport Chrono Package Plus Servotronic Bose686SiriusXM(TM) Sat Radio Tuner Six-Disc CD/DVD Auto-Changer Hi-Gloss MonochromeBlck Extr Pckg Anthracite Birchwood Int Anthra Birch Heat Mult-Elec Roll-up Shade-RearSide Win Elec Rollup Shade-Rear Compart Black Bose Porsche Crest-Front Headrests This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Porsche Panamera . Well-known by many, the Panamera has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. One of the best things about this Porsche Panamera is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70CL012600
Stock: CL012600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 59,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$31,590
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 600 S 94th Ave Tolleson, AZ 85353 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70CL014332
Stock: 2000635558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 71,690 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$30,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This outstanding example of a Loaded 2012 Porsche Panamera S 4.8L V8 400HP 4-Door Luxury Sedan is offered by Trust Auto. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. The Panamera S is well maintained and has just 71,690mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera S. The Porsche Panamera S has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Porsche Panamera S. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2012 Porsche Panamera is a pre-owned vehicle. Fast and exciting, this Porsche Panamera S is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Porsche. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. This impeccably built Porsche Panamera S comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Porsche. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this Porsche Panamera can handle the job. More information about the 2012 Porsche Panamera: The Panamera's front engine design may depart with traditional Porsche design, but its elongated shape provides comfortable seating for everyone--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. Its features up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. And, it wouldn't be a Porsche if it didn't out-handle and out-accelerate almost everything else on the road. A new-for-2012 hybrid brings together performance and green credibility and the Turbo S could be the most powerful station wagon available. The base trim starts at around $75,000, but there is no other car available that looks or handles like a Panamera. Interesting features of this model are Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior and hybrid powertrain available *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A74CL062316
Stock: 062316A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 52,461 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,750
Beverly Hills Auto Group - Elmont / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75CL070184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,997
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70CL012306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,987
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
20" 911 Turbo Ii Wheels Adaptive Air Suspension Bose Audio Pkg 14-Way Pwr Driver & Front Passenger Bucket Seats W/Memory Pkg Front/Rear Seat Ventilation Front/Rear Park Assist W/Rearview Camera Walnut Interior Pkg Sports Tailpipes Sun/Moonroof Heated Front/Rear Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Pwr Rear Side Window Sunscreen Pwr Rear Sunscreen Heated Steering Wheel Wheel Caps W/Colored Crest Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Luxor Beige; Standard Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. One of the best things about this Porsche Panamera is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2012 Porsche Panamera: The Panamera's front engine design may depart with traditional Porsche design, but its elongated shape provides comfortable seating for everyone--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. Its features up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. And, it wouldn't be a Porsche if it didn't out-handle and out-accelerate almost everything else on the road. A new-for-2012 hybrid brings together performance and green credibility and the Turbo S could be the most powerful station wagon available. The base trim starts at around $75,000, but there is no other car available that looks or handles like a Panamera. Strengths of this model include Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior and hybrid powertrain available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera S with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A79CL061145
Stock: CL061145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 76,948 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,900
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A7XCL071606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A78CL071569
Stock: L071569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
