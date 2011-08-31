Used 2012 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This outstanding example of a Loaded 2012 Porsche Panamera S 4.8L V8 400HP 4-Door Luxury Sedan is offered by Trust Auto. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. The Panamera S is well maintained and has just 71,690mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera S. The Porsche Panamera S has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Porsche Panamera S. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2012 Porsche Panamera is a pre-owned vehicle. Fast and exciting, this Porsche Panamera S is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Porsche. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. This impeccably built Porsche Panamera S comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Porsche. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this Porsche Panamera can handle the job. More information about the 2012 Porsche Panamera: The Panamera's front engine design may depart with traditional Porsche design, but its elongated shape provides comfortable seating for everyone--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. Its features up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. And, it wouldn't be a Porsche if it didn't out-handle and out-accelerate almost everything else on the road. A new-for-2012 hybrid brings together performance and green credibility and the Turbo S could be the most powerful station wagon available. The base trim starts at around $75,000, but there is no other car available that looks or handles like a Panamera. Interesting features of this model are Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior and hybrid powertrain available *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB2A74CL062316

Stock: 062316A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020