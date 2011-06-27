Estimated values
2008 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,459
|$12,278
|$13,832
|Clean
|$8,561
|$11,118
|$12,519
|Average
|$6,766
|$8,798
|$9,894
|Rough
|$4,971
|$6,479
|$7,268
Estimated values
2008 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,926
|$11,005
|$12,694
|Clean
|$7,174
|$9,966
|$11,490
|Average
|$5,670
|$7,886
|$9,080
|Rough
|$4,165
|$5,807
|$6,671