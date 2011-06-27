Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews
My 3rd LS
We bought it used with 66k miles on it in Aug 2013. Now has 72k and nothing has went wrong. We also have an 02 LS430 with 112 on it and the only thing that broke was the driver window regulator. Way way more reliable than the 7 BMW and one MB S class we have previously owned. The car is super quiet and gets great mileage on the highway. The Mark Levinson in my 08 is much better than the ML sound in the 02. The stereo is absolutely fantastic! The other thing I like is it has a chain driven timing belt so no more expense of replacing the timing belt in the previous generation. I highly recommend this car. UPDATE FEB 2018: Still totally reliable at 82000 miles. The only complaint is the vinyl used on dash and doors. The driver door armrest has cracks in it. All the vinyl gets super sticky when in the sun. The 2007 models had a recall for it but not the 08 models for some unknown reason. I wish Lexus would add the 08's to this fix as it obviously a poor choice in material by Lexus. Check online for complaints about this.
Another Home Run
This is my second LS, the first was a 1995 LS 400, I ran it for 15 years. This car is very much the same, just much more advanced, smooth and powerful. Lexus is getting pricey is the only bad thing, but once you're used to this car no other even comes close. I tried to find a more economical replacement but there are none on the market. The German cars that are in the same league are unreliable and even more overpriced than this one, and because I keep my cars forever they're not an option for me. If I leased it wouldn't matter, outside of how much time you care to waste in a car dealership.
Finally luxury at it's finest!
My wife did extensive research on this car & convinced me that I would love this car, she was right! Going from owning Cadillac cars there is NO comparison. This is luxury at it finest. I couldn't own this car brand new at $90,000 but 10 years later at $9,000 it beats ANY Cadillac that I've owned in the past!
"The Best Luxury Car"
I have owned or driven various cars such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Acura, Lincoln, Cadillac etc. and Lexus is the most luxurious, smooth riding and reliable car not to mention a great value. Lexus vehicles are not flashy but they have a conservative, luxurious presence that says quality.
Overall great, needs a few improvements
First off this is my fourth Lexus. The car is great as far as comfort, handling, and performance. My major complaint is the difficulty of modifying the navigation system while the auto is in motion. I understand the safety ramifications, but when you have a passenger in the front seat this should be disarmed. I was pleasantly surprised with the gas mileage...I've actually hit 33 miles per gallon with this car, which to me is unheard of with this large of an engine (and considering how fast I drive). The navigation system is not logical. The Acura RL I recently traded in was very intuitive, this one, the driver actually has to arrange his thoughts before hitting the "talk" switch.
