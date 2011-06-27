Used 1999 Lexus LS 400 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/517.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.7 in.
Curb weight3890 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baroque Red Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Antique Bronze Mica
  • Black Onyx
  • Silver Jade Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Antique Sterling Metallic
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Agate
  • Black
