Used 1999 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 237,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,992
- 105,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 400
Overall Consumer Rating4.932 Reviews
afriend4life,09/01/2013
I've owned a dozen cars in the past: 2 Cadillac's, Jaguar, 3 BMW's, Infiniti, Corvette - most I've owned for 12-15 months and had to invest $1700-$3300 per year on maintenance. I've owned '99 LS400 for 3+ years & it has been the most reliable car I've ever owned - my ex, Lexus SC430 was just as good, & they both have the "world's most reliable engine" award. I do a safety inspection once a year & surprised to hear that all is good, no problems with suspension, engine or transmission. I'm only changing oil every 10K miles (using Amsoil), brakes last long & tires are good for 70K miles. Besides better handling that my ex-BMW 540i had - this Lexus has been such a pleasure to own & joy to ride!
- 2019 X2