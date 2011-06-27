  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 400
  4. Used 1991 Lexus LS 400
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Lexus LS 400 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 LS 400
5(85%)4(15%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
34 reviews
Write a review
See all LS 400s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,765 - $3,792
Used LS 400 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

380,000 miles and going strong!

BMV26, 08/17/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Up to 380,000 miles now. Have had it repainted and have had a leather interior kit installed. Still think it's the best luxury sedan ever made. No problems, no issues. It just starts and runs like new. Normal repairs only: brake pads, tune-ups, etc.

Report Abuse

Great value

Dan Mabry, 10/22/2016
4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

These cars were built to last forever and are a great value on the used market

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazed for a 20yr old car

1st time Lexus, 04/20/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

First time even driving a Lexus. I was hesitant due to the fact that I thought it was going to be an overrated Toyota. Night and day difference, and totally different from a Toyota. Even at 20yrs young, this car looks and drives like new (Yes the previous owner took very good care of her)Don't like the sound system, but can easily be upgraded and brought up to the 21st century. Car rides super smooth, makes you feel the luxury. Only piece I was disappointed in the stereo, but otherwise fabulous car. V8 power is decent. Looking to add performance mods and get a little more. Hope this helps

Report Abuse

Best Car I've owned

markes, 06/21/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought it w/70,000 miles, just passed 165,000 and no major problems! Aside from regular maintenance at 15,000- mile intervals, only other major costs have been a new Pwr steering pump ($800), new front ball joints ($400), and new gaskets for valve covers & oil pan (mostly labor). Quiet & reliabe....a dream of a car!

Report Abuse

Amazing car

happyowner, 06/09/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have ever owned. I bought it off a friend of my father's. It runs like new even at 240K+ miles!! Haven't had any problems with it other than a faulty sensor but that is common for this model and year. I plan to keep it well into the 300K range. Reliable and powerful, never call my car an expensive Toyota. This is a luxury car through and through with power like a sports car!

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LS 400s for sale

Related Used 1991 Lexus LS 400 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles