Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

Important read if shopping or analyzing reviews... Brandon , 01/05/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 103 of 106 people found this review helpful I have a 2016 ES ultra luxury, and have had a 2008 in the past. The ES is a terrific car for real world use, it will out-handle what most will ever throw at it. It's not a car for a track..but neither really is a C class or 3 or 5 series BMW that I've owned, and they were in no way as serene nor exciting (except when the warranty runs out, or you deal with condescending service departments). The Lexus ES is as luxurious and reliable as you can find anywhere close to it's price range, has a unique 'feel' of quality and thoughtfulness that can't be checked off on a checklist when shopping, you have to own it to notice it. Is it sporty? No. There's not much luxurious about 'feeling the road' unless you're on a track or rare weekend journey, and for that, you can get a real sports car. If you want a sportier 'edge' in a sedan, the GS is very nice and still solid. When shopping for the ES, know that with it being quiet, it's very noticeable which wheels and tires you get. They come with either Michelin or Bridgestone from factory, the particular Michelin they use is rated as top 3 by tirerack.com, the Bridgstone dead last. You can tell when you drive it, and from some reviews who say it's not the car they expected, they always photo Bridgestones on larger rims...which you also may want to avoid. The 17" wheels for 2016 look great, but if you get ultra luxury, you have to swap out the 18". I know..an inch less, but test drive for yourself, the 17", and on a Michelin (Not Bridgestone) tire is what you'd like. in 2016 they also updated suspension and added more sound deadening. It's noticeable if you drive it back to back with a prior year. It's 80% of the top of the line Lexus LS, for almost half the price. It's a hard model to ignore, unless you're trying to impress people who insist that luxury must be sporty and rough edged. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I like it John Valenti , 06/10/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Beautiful interior and exterior. Looks and feels like a luxury automobile. City gas MPG 23+. Highway gas MPG 34+. Overall a great automobile. No problems to date. Still good gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

5th ES 350, Best yet. Ross , 07/11/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 47 of 50 people found this review helpful I have leased/ purchased 12 Lexus vehicles prior to the 2016 ES 350, including 4 ES's, 3 RX's, 3 IS's, and 2 GS's. I currently have a 2015 GS 350. My 2014 ES 350 was coming off lease and was traded for a 2016 ES 350 Luxury with 18 wheels. I looked at several other brands this time, but kept coming back to Lexus as the lease deals are hard to beat in this segment. I was very surprised how much better the '16 is verses the '14. The 2014 ES 350 was ok, but had several downfalls. The ride was just ok, bumps got through. I hated the wood steering wheel, among a few other things. That car was sort of a marsh mellow. Mushy steering, handling, seating etc. The 2016 has greatly improved these things. The seats are better, being slightly firmer with good support for long drives. The steering is more direct. There is definitely more sound deadening in this new one. The ride is much better, with much improved absorption of bumps. I'm not going to debate the spindle grill, thats personal taste. It does blend in well on this design, unlike some other Lexus vehicles where the spindle protrudes. I recently completed a 7 hour drive, and my hands didn't hurt with the new steering wheel design. It is much more padded than the old one. I thought I would never used radar cruise, but it worked flawlessly on a long trip. This is primarily my wife's car, and she really likes it. I feel its a big improvement over the previous ES. The dealership experience was great as well. Is it perfect? No, but neither is any car out there. What could be better? Start with Lexus Enform. Ridiculous amount of steps to remote start the car. Apps are useless, better just to have the passenger use their smart phone. There are still some hard plastics in the interior, such as on the door panels, and where the driver's right leg hit the center console. Is it a GS 350? No way, but that car is more expensive. The ES has a very large rear seat, uses regular fuel, and is priced very well in this segment. Overall, I am very satisfied with this car. I am very happy that there has been refinements over the previous one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission issue Amy , 08/09/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 53 of 58 people found this review helpful I've only had my 2016 ES 350 since December of 2015. It only have 5000 miles.Love my car until this past July my car starting doing some weird sound after taking off from a traffic stop light. Once I accelerated the car it made like loud thump and the speed diminished. I couldn't make the car go over 20 miles per hr because it started to make the thump sound again. Also the traction control came on when it made the sound. Long story short I got a tow truck to take my car to the dealership and they made the analysis and it turns out to be the transmission. But according to Lexus consumer hot line and the dealership they only cover a refurbished transmission not a new one. So for right know I am paying for a vehicle that is not drivable and going back and forth with Lexus to get a new transmission. This has been a big headache we just going to have to see what the outcome will be for my car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse