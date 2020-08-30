Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke, w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery -inc: diamond stitch, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera. This Audi S8 has a strong Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi S8 4.0 TFSI *Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 265/40R20 Summer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: MMI Nav Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: Audi connect CARE, PRIME and PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and SiriusXM all access service w/3-month trial subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAU8SAF89LN012099

Stock: LN012099

Listed since: 03-11-2020