Audi Sedans for Sale Near Me
19 mi away
$141,305Est. Loan: $2,445/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke, w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery -inc: diamond stitch, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera. This Audi S8 has a strong Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 265/40R20 Summer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: MMI Nav Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: Audi connect CARE, PRIME and PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and SiriusXM all access service w/3-month trial subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8SAF89LN012099
Stock: LN012099
Listed since: 03-11-2020
19 mi away
$105,770Est. Loan: $1,737/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 15-Spoke Design, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Tracker System, Tires: 255/45R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio. This Audi A8 L has a strong Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus -inc: natural voice control system, MMI touch response w/dual-center displays (10.1-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower) and haptic feedback, limited-time subscription to Audi connect CARE assistance and security services, 6-month trial subscription to Audi Connect PRIME and Audi connect PLUS online services, Audi smartphone interface including Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for compatible devices, Alexa integration, HD Radio technology, SiriusXM all access service w/3-month trial subscription, Audi music interface w/front USB ports for data/charting and two USB ports for charging, Bluetooth streaming audio for compatible devices, Bluetooth wireless technology preparation for compatible devices, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and w/Power Sun Blinds, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8EAF85LN014410
Stock: LN014410
Listed since: 08-17-2020
19 mi away
$53,205Est. Loan: $877/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Arm-Dynamic Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Spd S tronic Dual-Clutch Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/40R18 Summer Performance, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Leather Steering Wheel. This Audi S3 Sedan has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/CD/SAT -inc: Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) w/2 USB ports and preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio, signal booster and SiriusXM all access service w/3-month trial subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Power Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUE1GFF2LA094482
Stock: LA094482
Listed since: 07-22-2020
$51,055Est. Loan: $881/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi A4 Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative Alternator, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited subscription), driver information system w/7" color display, MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Programmable Projector Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF49LA073872
Stock: LA073872
Listed since: 08-11-2020
$50,045Est. Loan: $864/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi A4 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited subscription), driver information system w/7" color display, MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Programmable Projector Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF41LN007311
Stock: LN007311
Listed since: 02-10-2020
19 mi away
$78,475Est. Loan: $1,361/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Y-Spoke Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Transmission: S Tronic Dual-Clutch Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 245/45R19 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi A7 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Smart Device Integration, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower MMI touch screen response, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, 16 speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 10 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUU2AF20LN008677
Stock: LN008677
Listed since: 06-29-2020
$66,000Est. Loan: $1,057/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke-Dynamic Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed Stronic -inc: dual-clutch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 245/45R19 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away. This Audi A6 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A6 Premium Plus *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower screens, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Alexa integration, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone and SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Programmable Projector Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A6 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUE8AF22LN054613
Stock: LN054613
Listed since: 02-17-2020
$60,640Est. Loan: $969/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke-Dynamic Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed Stronic -inc: dual-clutch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 245/45R19 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away. This Audi A6 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A6 Premium Plus *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower screens, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Alexa integration, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone and SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Programmable Projector Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Rockville Audi located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 can get you a tried-and-true A6 today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A6 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUE8AF21LN045580
Stock: LN045580
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$58,245Est. Loan: $909/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke-Dynamic Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed Stronic -inc: dual-clutch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 245/45R19 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away. This Audi A6 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi A6 Premium Has Everything You Want *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/MMI Touch Response -inc: Audi sound system, traffic information online, 8.8" upper and 8.6" lower screens, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone and SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AF22LN006010
Stock: LN006010
Listed since: 11-27-2019
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$90,205Est. Loan: $1,584/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 15-Spoke Design, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Tracker System, Tires: 255/45R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio. This Audi A8 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A8 55 TFSI quattro *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus -inc: natural voice control system, MMI touch response w/dual-center displays (10.3-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower) and haptic feedback, limited-time subscription to Audi connect CARE assistance and security services, 6-month trial subscription to Audi connect PRIME and Audi connect PLUS online services, Audi smartphone interface including Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for compatible devices, HD radio technology, SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-Day Trial, Audi music interface w/front USB ports for data/charting and two USB ports for charging, Bluetooth streaming audio for compatible devices, Bluetooth wireless technology preparation for compatible devices, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and w/Power Sun Blinds, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Rockville Audi, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi A8!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF80LN004922
Stock: LN004922
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$57,800Est. Loan: $974/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Y-Spoke Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Tiptronic, Tires: 245/40R18 Summer, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi S4 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi S4 Premium Plus The Envy of Your Friends *Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative Alternator, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI w/Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription) and preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator, Metal-Look Bodyside Insert.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi S4!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF4XLA046976
Stock: LA046976
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$35,995Est. Loan: $562/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8" 5-Double-Spoke-Design Bi-Color, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Spd S tronic Dual-Clutch Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/40R18 All Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher. This Audi A3 Sedan has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A3 Sedan Premium *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/CD/SAT Player -inc: Audi sound system w/10 speakers, MP3 playback capability, HD Radio, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) w/2 USB ports, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and SiriusXM All Access w/3-month trial subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Light Tinted Glass, LED Brakelights, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF4LA093811
Stock: LA093811
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$80,365Est. Loan: $1,361/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 21" 5-TWIN-SPOKE V DESIGN -inc: Tires: 255/35R21 Summer, REAR LOAD SILL/DOOR CUP/DOOR EDGE PAINT PROTECTION, NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC, FRONT & REAR DOOR AUDI BEAM-RINGS -inc: lower door trim LED light displaying Audi logo (4 rings), DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, traffic jam assist, turn assist and predictive efficiency assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, emergency assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intersection Assist, CARBON TWILL STRUCTURED INLAYS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/PRE SENSE REAR, Wheels: 20" 5-Arm Design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function. This Audi S6 has a strong Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 2.9 L/177 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi S6 Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 255/40R20 Summer, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: MMI Navigation w/MMI Touch Response -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower screens, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Bang & Olfusen 3D premium sound system, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) and SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Audi Nashville located at 1576 Mallory Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDFAF20LN085618
Stock: LN085618
Listed since: 06-25-2020
$43,990Est. Loan: $748/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi A4 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi A4 Premium Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited subscription), driver information system w/7" color display, MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Rockville Audi located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDNAF40LN007635
Stock: LN007635
Listed since: 01-10-2020
$44,240Est. Loan: $752/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi A4 Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi A4 Sedan Premium Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative Alternator, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited subscription), driver information system w/7" color display, MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 can get you a reliable A4 Sedan today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDNAF46LA064817
Stock: LA064817
Listed since: 06-03-2020
$66,750Est. Loan: $1,068/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke-Dynamic Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed Stronic -inc: dual-clutch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 245/45R19 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away. This Audi A6 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi A6 Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower screens, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Alexa integration, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone and SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Programmable Projector Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi A6!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A6 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUE8AF29LN056651
Stock: LN056651
Listed since: 02-25-2020
$44,655Est. Loan: $758/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi A4 Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi A4 Sedan Premium Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative Alternator, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited subscription), driver information system w/7" color display, MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi A4 Sedan come see us at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Just minutes away!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDNAF42LN013405
Stock: LN013405
Listed since: 07-01-2020
$51,055Est. Loan: $881/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi A4 Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi A4 Sedan Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative Alternator, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited subscription), driver information system w/7" color display, MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Programmable Projector Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 can get you a reliable A4 Sedan today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF49LA073855
Stock: LA073855
Listed since: 08-11-2020
