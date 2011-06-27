Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
If its for you its perfect
First of all, if you want great gas mileage it isnt for you. If you want to be able to drive in any condition and go anywhere it is. If you are thinking about a Jeep Wrangler, the first step is to not be stupid about it. If you have the money to go out and buy the higher versions of it then by all means go ahead and do so. For the rest of us here is my best advice for you, buy the Sport model. Jeeps are the most modified vehicle on the road. Save 3-5K dollars at purchase and buy what you want for it aftermarket. Buy the Jeep with a hardtop, then search craigslist or ebay for a used soft top for it, you should be able to find one for around $500, and that will be around 2K less than the dealer will want for it. The rear seats in an Unlimited have a terrible angle on them, buy a set of spacers for under them for $50, best money spent. You'll love driving it, but its a taller vehicle, it can be a handle when the wind is really blowing especially on the highway and the soft top makes it a little worse. All jeeps are kind of noisier than a regular car, but that is because of the fun factor you will have when it is warmer and you have the top off. It's a unique vehicle that isn't for everyone but if you are adventurous and fun loving the Jeep is perfect.
Jeep Wranglers Wave at each Other on the Road
Like motorcyclists, Wrangler drivers give a wave to each other on the road. That made it easier for me to transition from my California, motorcycle-only driving to the East Coast where they have seasons and I need 4 wheels to travel. Pros: it's not just a car, it's a way of life Endless accessories are available, depending upon what you want to do Best resale value of any car. Look online at a 5 year old Wrangler with 100,000 miles...it can still command a 20k dollar price, depending on options & condition. Mine is worth more now than when I bought it! Cons: endless accessories mean your build won't ever end while you own your rig Along with the high resale value comes the high cost. My nice young salesman literally laughed in my face when I told him the MSRP for a 2015 JKU as its called, that is the Wrangler Unlimited Sport, the lowest 4-door model. Any other words, Sahara, Rubicon, Willys model cost more. You can't get one less than 30,000, anywhere on earth. I see people pay 50,000. So I got the 30,000 after I found out MSRP is meaningless--it must not have an engine for the MSRP price, and that pisses me off badly. But it's like every car-buying experience except Saturn (we bought 2 before they killed Saturn for being customer-friendly by actually TELLING YOU THE PRICE. So I spent 2,000 on tires, wheels, and a 2" (minimum) lift kit and mine looked better than the Rubicon now (it's over 40k). Then I spent 1300 more and got a front bumper with a big "trail stinger" bar and a Superwinch 9500 synthetic, because if synthetic line ever breaks, it falls to the ground rather than cutting off a head, and the Dyneema cord is as strong as steel. Now my Wrangler is priceless, ready to pull you out of a ditch if you follow me!
More than we thought
In December 2014 we bought the 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport. It had 300 miles on it; they drove it up from Los Angeles to the Central Valley. My Husband is 6'3" and a big guy; this vehicle fits him comfortably. The following weekend we took it up to the snow; the 4-wheel drive was great and we had an awesome experience. The fact that you can go from Manual to Standard is a great feature! We upgraded the bumpers and side rails, did some custom paint work in the interior and bought a bikini top. The freedom we feel driving it has made the monthly payment worth it. This Summer of 2015 we took it up to an annual Jeep run in the Sierra Mountains; with only our new fancy bumpers and side rails we took our Jeep up. We were completely shocked at what the Wrangler did. Trails and Mountains the Jeep climbed were shocking! This machine went right on up some scary mountains; we had great spotters but it still just amazed us on how awesome this vehicle is. They say; You're never done building a Jeep. Which is completely true! I like how the holes are pre-drilled for adding such things as bumpers, side rails, winches and such. It's truly is a Lego set. Cons: the backseat is not made for tall people, anyone over 5'8" has trouble getting in and out. The speakers between the front and back seat, up in the roof, don't give much head room for the people riding in the back. Inside of the vehicle is nosy with the hard top on. The braking does take a bit longer to stop. We've had this Jeep for a little over 5 years and we're still happy. The performance and enjoyment of owning a Jeep Wrangler has made our lives a little bit more adventurous. **Updated review on 7/7/2020**
10th Wrangler 8 new and 2 used
Die hard Wrangler fan here. Just bought my 2015 Wrangler Willys 2 weeks ago. Mileage is not as good as my 2013 but it's because of the beefy tires and 3:73 gears. Had a NEW 97, 02, 04, 06, 08,10, 12, 13, and 15. Used 95. Hardtops are a pain in the butt without a lift in garage. 97 and 12 were favorites until this 15. It's awesome. If you're not a priss, you need to experience a Wrangler. These vehicles run better in the snow (without the 4WD) than most vehicles do with the 4WD engaged. The soft tops keep you plenty warm in the winter. Only problem is the auto industry has had problems with the Takata air bag systems for 7 or 8 years. Jeep continues to put them in the Wranglers. Now there's a recall for metal shards shooting out of the passenger side bags. They can also go off in the heat and humidity. No wreck required. Never had a new vehicle over 2 yrs and 8 days. That was my 08 Wrangler (lease). I have had this one 4 years now. Never had any problems with this one. I have 58,000 so it's almost 15000 a year. Like it the best of my 10 Wranglers
Never buying another Chrysler!
I bought my 2015 Jeep Wrangler at the end of May. The day after receiving the car the engine light came on. I brought it to the dealer that weekend. The code was for a knock sensor but they only cleared the code and sent me home. Within a few days the light was back on. This time they replaced the PCM. I returned with the light on again a week or so later and they finally replaced both knock sensors since this was always the code that was being thrown. I was able to use the car this time for almost two weeks and I was finally thinking it had bee fixed, when the light came on again. (still the knock sensor). The dealership called STAR and was told to replace the electrical harness, which they did, but that too did not fix the problem. I have taken the car in a total of 8 times in 3 and a half months. It probably would have been more, but for a period of time I was not bringing it in when the light went on, but instead trying to work with Chrysler myself. This too was a waste of time. I have filled out the paperwork for the lemon law and have now begun arbitration. For this process I am expected to bring it in to the dealership for a final chance at fixing the problem. If they could not do it on the first 8 times, what makes them think they will do it on the 9th? What happens after this? I don't know. Although, I do like the Jeep, I am really over all of this and at this point I feel that I would never purchase another Chrysler Vehicle. I can only hope that they will change my mind about their company by standing behind their product and pledge to a satisfied customer, and make things right!
